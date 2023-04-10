Advanced search
    REVEU   US02083L2088

ALPINE ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(REVEU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:00:14 2023-04-10 pm EDT
10.53 USD   +0.48%
Alpine Acquisition Gets Nasdaq Noncompliance Notice
MT
Alpine Acquisition Corporation Receives Notice of Noncompliance from Nasdaq
GL
05:35pAlpine Acquisition Corporation Receives Notice of Noncompliance from Nasdaq
GL
Alpine Acquisition Corporation Receives Notice of Noncompliance from Nasdaq

04/10/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Alpine Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that on April 6, 2023, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the “Filing”), the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq’s rules for continued listing (the “Rules”). Under the Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, it may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s due date, or until September 27, 2023, for the Company to regain compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities. This communication shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom.

Elan Blutinger
(212) 818-8800
elan.blutinger@alpinesponsor.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 6,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart ALPINE ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alpine Acquisition Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kimberly K. Schaefer Chief Executive Officer
Alexander P. Lombardo Chief Financial Officer
Elan J. Blutinger Chairman
David Edward Goldberg Independent Director
Howard A. Silver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE ACQUISITION CORPORATION0.00%142
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.32%62 087
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.62%24 371
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA4.99%12 024
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.35%10 215
LIFCO AB (PUBL)26.27%9 544
