  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Alpine Banks of Colorado
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPIB   US0208101073

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

(ALPIB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:27:05 2023-02-22 am EST
32.70 USD    0.00%
11:01aAlison Vollbracht Winfield joins the Alpine Bank board of directors
GL
02/15Alpine Banks of Colorado Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Alpine Banks of Colorado announces financial results for fourth quarter and year-end 2022
AQ
Alison Vollbracht Winfield joins the Alpine Bank board of directors

02/23/2023 | 11:01am EST
At the bank’s 50-year mark, the Vollbracht family’s leadership comes full circle

Glenwood Springs, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alison Vollbracht Winfield, MBA, is the newest member of the board of directors of Alpine Bank. Sworn in on January, 2023, Alison brings decades of business and nonprofit leadership experience to Alpine Bank as it celebrates its fiftieth anniversary this year.

Alison is the daughter of the late William “Bill” Vollbracht, founder of Colorado’s Land Title Guarantee Company, who was also a founder of Alpine Bank with partner J. Robert “Bob” Young, chairman. The two started the bank in 1973.

“Bill was an important organizer as we first started our bank. Having known him at that time for more than 20 years, Bill’s influence was totally key,” says Bob. “Now 50 years later that energy, intellect and spirit lives on with Alison, stepping into her role as our newest director at Alpine Bank.”

Alison resides in Washington state and earned her master’s in business administration from the University of Washington. She serves as the operations manager for the professional development and training team at the University of Washington’s Haring Center for Inclusive Education. Alison joined the Haring Center after her daughter, who has Down syndrome, graduated from its Experimental Education Unit in 2014.

Prior to the Haring Center, Alison was a consultant at Hitachi Consulting for ten years where she supported several marketing and organization design projects at Microsoft.

Alison is also the cofounder and board secretary of the Summit Community Center, a nonprofit organization that supports young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their continued growth and independence. She’s a longstanding board member and the current president of the Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound.

           

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.3 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range, Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates financial institutions’ performance in the U.S. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 M - -
Net income 2022 73,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 535 M 535 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Managers and Directors
Glen Jammaron Vice Chairman & President
Eric A. Gardey Chief Financial Officer
J. Robert Young Chairman
Raymond T. Baker Director
Stephen Briggs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO-0.91%535
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%146 592
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.46%70 388
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.13%51 355
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.37%50 974
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.61%41 736