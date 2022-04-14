Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Alpine Banks of Colorado
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPIB   US0208101073

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

(ALPIB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/13 01:18:58 pm EDT
32.05 USD    0.00%
03:31pAlpine Banks of Colorado Announce Common Shareholder Dividend
GL
03/16ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO : Consolidated Financial Statements 3.31.21
PU
03/03ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO : Proxy Notice & Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Banks of Colorado Announce Common Shareholder Dividend

04/14/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
Glenwood Springs, Colo., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
  

Contact:          Eric Gardey, Chief Financial Officer
                       Alpine Bank
                       (970) 384-3257
                       ericgardey@alpinebank.com   

 

Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend 

April 14, 2022—Glenwood Springs, Colo.— Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol ALPIB.

 

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

 

The dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.


###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.2 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 790 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market.

 *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 M - -
Net income 2021 59,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,38x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 493 M 493 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glen Jammaron Vice Chairman & President
Eric A. Gardey Chief Financial Officer
J. Robert Young Chairman
Thomas H. Kenning Chief Administration Officer & Director
Raymond T. Baker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO-1.08%493
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 624
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.74%81 051
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 946
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)20.70%61 830
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.07%56 904