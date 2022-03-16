Log in
Alpine Banks of Colorado : Consolidated Financial Statements 3.31.21

03/16/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Unaudited

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

ASSETS

2021

2020

2020

Cash and due from banks

$

1,110,449

$

864,112

$

294,803

Investment securities:

Securities available for sale, at fair value

303,816

232,041

97,919

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

658,402

614,158

558,377

Investments in Alpine Capital and trust preferred securities

2,126

2,126

2,127

Loans held for resale, at cost which approximates fair value

24,007

26,805

21,755

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees

3,333,606

3,219,689

2,759,707

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(41,008)

(36,911)

(27,713)

Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan and lease losses

3,292,598

3,182,778

2,731,994

Accrued interest receivable

25,084

23,376

12,836

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

74,557

74,208

68,797

Bank property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net

71,528

74,220

73,817

Goodwill

17,631

17,631

17,631

Deferred tax asset, net

12,187

10,213

8,691

Other assets

50,525

56,590

56,824

Total Assets

$

5,642,910

$

5,178,258

$

3,945,571

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits

Demand

$

2,059,146

$

1,745,020

$

1,241,352

Interest Checking

1,112,160

1,037,378

810,701

Money Fund

1,585,625

1,514,507

1,126,077

Savings

153,966

144,155

124,108

Certificates of deposit

131,723

139,510

135,784

Total Deposits

5,042,620

4,580,570

3,438,022

Other Liabilities

Repurchase agreements

31,970

35,450

24,507

Other liabilities

61,503

65,888

64,097

Accrued interest payable

1,194

466

406

Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts

69,179

69,179

69,179

Subordinated debt

50,000

50,000

-

Total Other Liabilities

213,846

220,983

158,189

Total Liabilities

5,256,466

4,801,553

3,596,211

Equity

Alpine Banks of Colorado Stockholders' equity

Common stock, Class A, voting no par value, 100,000 shares authorized,

52,723 (March 31, 2021), 52,743 (December 31, 2020)

and 52,782 (March 31, 2020) shares issued and outstanding

26

26

26

Common stock, Class B, non-voting no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized,

7,547,550 (March 31, 2021), 7,547,550 (December 31, 2020)

and 7,744,650 (March 31, 2020) shares issued and outstanding1

26

26

26

Contributed capital

8,634

8,635

8,663

Retained earnings

378,430

366,914

339,643

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect

(1,127)

654

553

Total Alpine Banks of Colorado Stockholders' Equity

385,989

376,255

348,911

Noncontrolling interest

455

450

449

Total Equity

386,444

376,705

349,360

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

5,642,910

$

5,178,258

$

3,945,571

1 All share and per share amounts reflect the Company's 150-for-1 Class B stock split on December 1, 2020.

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

Interest Income

2021

2020

2020

$

40,007

Loans receivable

$

37,525

$

34,523

Securities and other

5,191

5,181

5,716

Total Interest Income

45,198

42,706

40,239

Interest Expense

407

Deposits

407

985

Other

1,323

1,358

825

Total Interest Expense

1,730

1,765

1,810

Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loan Losses

43,468

40,941

38,429

Provision for Loan Losses

4,130

2,425

2,270

Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses

39,338

38,516

36,159

Noninterest Income

9,949

Other income

10,935

8,865

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,818

2,028

2,294

Earnings on life insurance

346

392

371

Total Noninterest Income

12,113

13,355

11,530

Noninterest Expense

19,363

Salaries and employee benefits

18,576

18,675

Other expense

10,664

11,373

11,724

Occupancy expense

2,481

2,425

2,362

Furniture and fixture expense

1,692

1,771

1,777

Total Noninterest Expense

34,200

34,145

34,538

Net Income Before Income Taxes

17,251

17,726

13,151

Income Tax Expense

3,146

3,498

2,252

Consolidated Net Income

14,105

14,228

10,899

Less: Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest

29

16

26

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Alpine Banks of Colorado

14,076

14,212

10,873

Basic earnings per common Class A share1

$

136.60

$

137.86

$

104.01

Basic earnings per common Class B share1,2

$

0.91

$

0.92

$

0.69

Dividends declared per common Class A share

$

24.00

$

18.00

$

29.00

Dividends declared per common Class B share2

$

0.16

$

0.12

$

0.19

QTD Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding

52,729

52,771

52,907

QTD Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding2

7,547,550

7,547,550

7,744,650

  1. Calculated based on net income attributable to shareholders of Alpine Banks of Colorado.
  2. All share and per share amounts reflect the Company's 150-for-1 Class B stock split on December 1, 2020.

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020

Consolidated Net Income

$

14,105

$

14,228

$

10,899

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax

Change in unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net of

reclassification adjustment and tax effects

(1,780)

(328)

367

Total Comprehensive Income

12,325

13,900

11,266

Less: Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest

29

16

26

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of Alpine Banks of Colorado

$

12,296

$

13,884

$

11,240

Disclaimer

Alpine Banks of Colorado published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 18:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
