Alpine Banks of Colorado : Consolidated Financial Statements 3.31.21
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Unaudited
(In thousands, except share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
2021
2020
2020
Cash and due from banks
$
1,110,449
$
864,112
$
294,803
Investment securities:
Securities available for sale, at fair value
303,816
232,041
97,919
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
658,402
614,158
558,377
Investments in Alpine Capital and trust preferred securities
2,126
2,126
2,127
Loans held for resale, at cost which approximates fair value
24,007
26,805
21,755
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees
3,333,606
3,219,689
2,759,707
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(41,008)
(36,911)
(27,713)
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan and lease losses
3,292,598
3,182,778
2,731,994
Accrued interest receivable
25,084
23,376
12,836
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
74,557
74,208
68,797
Bank property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net
71,528
74,220
73,817
Goodwill
17,631
17,631
17,631
Deferred tax asset, net
12,187
10,213
8,691
Other assets
50,525
56,590
56,824
Total Assets
$
5,642,910
$
5,178,258
$
3,945,571
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand
$
2,059,146
$
1,745,020
$
1,241,352
Interest Checking
1,112,160
1,037,378
810,701
Money Fund
1,585,625
1,514,507
1,126,077
Savings
153,966
144,155
124,108
Certificates of deposit
131,723
139,510
135,784
Total Deposits
5,042,620
4,580,570
3,438,022
Other Liabilities
Repurchase agreements
31,970
35,450
24,507
Other liabilities
61,503
65,888
64,097
Accrued interest payable
1,194
466
406
Subordinated debentures held by subsidiary trusts
69,179
69,179
69,179
Subordinated debt
50,000
50,000
-
Total Other Liabilities
213,846
220,983
158,189
Total Liabilities
5,256,466
4,801,553
3,596,211
Equity
Alpine Banks of Colorado Stockholders' equity
Common stock, Class A, voting no par value, 100,000 shares authorized,
52,723 (March 31, 2021), 52,743 (December 31, 2020)
and 52,782 (March 31, 2020) shares issued and outstanding
26
26
26
Common stock, Class B, non-voting no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized,
7,547,550 (March 31, 2021), 7,547,550 (December 31, 2020)
and 7,744,650 (March 31, 2020) shares issued and outstanding
1
26
26
26
Contributed capital
8,634
8,635
8,663
Retained earnings
378,430
366,914
339,643
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax effect
(1,127)
654
553
Total Alpine Banks of Colorado Stockholders' Equity
385,989
376,255
348,911
Noncontrolling interest
455
450
449
Total Equity
386,444
376,705
349,360
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,642,910
$
5,178,258
$
3,945,571
1 All share and per share amounts reflect the Company's 150-for-1 Class B stock split on December 1, 2020.
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Unaudited
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Interest Income
2021
2020
2020
$
40,007
Loans receivable
$
37,525
$
34,523
Securities and other
5,191
5,181
5,716
Total Interest Income
45,198
42,706
40,239
Interest Expense
407
Deposits
407
985
Other
1,323
1,358
825
Total Interest Expense
1,730
1,765
1,810
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loan Losses
43,468
40,941
38,429
Provision for Loan Losses
4,130
2,425
2,270
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
39,338
38,516
36,159
Noninterest Income
9,949
Other income
10,935
8,865
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,818
2,028
2,294
Earnings on life insurance
346
392
371
Total Noninterest Income
12,113
13,355
11,530
Noninterest Expense
19,363
Salaries and employee benefits
18,576
18,675
Other expense
10,664
11,373
11,724
Occupancy expense
2,481
2,425
2,362
Furniture and fixture expense
1,692
1,771
1,777
Total Noninterest Expense
34,200
34,145
34,538
Net Income Before Income Taxes
17,251
17,726
13,151
Income Tax Expense
3,146
3,498
2,252
Consolidated Net Income
14,105
14,228
10,899
Less: Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest
29
16
26
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Alpine Banks of Colorado
14,076
14,212
10,873
Basic earnings per common Class A share
1
$
136.60
$
137.86
$
104.01
Basic earnings per common Class B share
1,2
$
0.91
$
0.92
$
0.69
Dividends declared per common Class A share
$
24.00
$
18.00
$
29.00
Dividends declared per common Class B share
2
$
0.16
$
0.12
$
0.19
QTD Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding
52,729
52,771
52,907
QTD Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding
2
7,547,550
7,547,550
7,744,650
Calculated based on net income attributable to shareholders of Alpine Banks of Colorado.
All share and per share amounts reflect the Company's 150-for-1 Class B stock split on December 1, 2020.
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Unaudited (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
Consolidated Net Income
$
14,105
$
14,228
$
10,899
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net of
reclassification adjustment and tax effects
(1,780)
(328)
367
Total Comprehensive Income
12,325
13,900
11,266
Less: Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest
29
16
26
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to Shareholders of Alpine Banks of Colorado
$
12,296
$
13,884
$
11,240
