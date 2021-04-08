Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  Alpine Banks of Colorado    ALPIB

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

(ALPIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Banks of Colorado Increases Common Shareholder Dividend

04/08/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glenwood Springs, Colo., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on April 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “ALPIB”.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $24.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on April 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $24.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.16 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.


###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is an employee-owned organization with over $5 billion in assets—founded in 1973 and headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 39 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 760 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Alpine Banks of Colorado trades Class B Nonvoting Common Stock under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market.

 *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.


Eric Gardey
Alpine Banks of Colorado
9703843216
alansandberg@alpinebank.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
03:30pAlpine Banks of Colorado Increases Common Shareholder Dividend
GL
03/15Community Bank Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand ..
AQ
03/04OTCQX Community Banks Live Virtual Investor Conference March 10th & 11th
AQ
01/26Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 ..
GL
01/14Alpine Banks of Colorado Increases Common Shareholder Dividend
GL
2020ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO  : Announces Shareholder Approval of Forward Stock Spli..
AQ
2020Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Shareholder Approval of Forward Stock Spli..
GL
2020ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO  : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
2020Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
2020ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO  : Increases Common Shareholder Dividend
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 195 M - -
Net income 2020 51,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,18x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
Duration : Period :
Alpine Banks of Colorado Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glen Jammaron Vice Chairman & President
Eric A. Gardey Chief Financial Officer
J. Robert Young Chairman
Thomas H. Kenning Chief Administration Officer & Director
Raymond T. Baker Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ