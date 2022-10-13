Advanced search
    ALPIB   US0208101073

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

(ALPIB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:23 2022-10-13 pm EDT
31.00 USD    0.00%
03:00pAlpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
AQ
08/12Alpine Banks Of Colorado : Consolidated Financial Statements 6.30.22
PU
07/26Alpine Banks of Colorado announces financial results for second quarter 2022
AQ
Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend

10/13/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Glenwood Springs, Colo., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2022. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol ALPIB.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2022. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $27.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.18 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.


About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.1 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 800 people and serves more than 160,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com. Shares of the Class B nonvoting common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market.

 *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 M - -
Net income 2021 59,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,38x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 508 M 508 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
Duration : Period :
Alpine Banks of Colorado Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glen Jammaron Vice Chairman & President
Eric A. Gardey Chief Financial Officer
J. Robert Young Chairman
Thomas H. Kenning Chief Administration Officer & Director
Raymond T. Baker Director
