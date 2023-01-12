Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Alpine Banks of Colorado
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPIB   US0208101073

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

(ALPIB)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:43:58 2023-01-09 am EST
33.00 USD    0.00%
03:31pAlpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
GL
03:30pAlpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
AQ
01/03Alpine Bank executive team shifts roles with members' retirement and promotions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend

01/12/2023 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glenwood Springs, Colo., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on January 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2023. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “ALPIB”.

 

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on January 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2023. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

 

The dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share represents an increase of 11.1% over the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.3 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range, Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates financial institutions’ performance in the U.S. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.


All news about ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
03:31pAlpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
GL
03:30pAlpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
AQ
01/03Alpine Bank executive team shifts roles with members' retirement and promotions
GL
01/03Alpine Bank executive team shifts roles with members' retirement and promotions
AQ
2022Alpine Banks of Colorado announces financial results for third quarter 2022
AQ
2022Alpine Banks of Colorado Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2022Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
GL
2022Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
AQ
2022Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on October 31, 2022
CI
2022Alpine Banks Of Colorado : Consolidated Financial Statements 6.30.22
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 214 M - -
Net income 2021 59,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,38x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 540 M 540 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
Duration : Period :
Alpine Banks of Colorado Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glen Jammaron Vice Chairman & President
Eric A. Gardey Chief Financial Officer
J. Robert Young Chairman
Thomas H. Kenning Chief Administration Officer & Director
Raymond T. Baker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO0.00%540
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.61%148 044
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.97%64 674
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.22%55 173
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.48%49 713
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.44%47 698