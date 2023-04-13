Advanced search
    ALPIB   US0208101073

ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO

(ALPIB)
02:19:56 2023-04-13 pm EDT
30.00 USD    0.00%
02:49pAlpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
GL
02:49pAlpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend
GL
02/23Alison Vollbracht Winfield joins the Alpine Bank board of directors
GL
Alpine Banks of Colorado announces common shareholder dividend

04/13/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
Glenwood Springs, Colo., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share will be paid on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023. Per the Articles of Incorporation, dividends on the Class B nonvoting common stock shall be declared by the Board of Directors equal to one-one-hundred-fiftieth (1/150th) of the amount per share declared by the Board of Directors for each share of Class A voting common stock. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class B nonvoting common shares are publicly traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “ALPIB”.

Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share will be paid on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2023. Alpine Banks of Colorado Class A voting common shares are not publicly traded.

The dividend of $30.00 per Class A voting common share and $0.20 per Class B nonvoting common share is unchanged from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

###

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.3 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With banking offices across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range, Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates financial institutions’ performance in the U.S. Shares of the Class B Nonvoting Common Stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 240 M - -
Net income 2022 73,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 491 M 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO
Duration : Period :
Alpine Banks of Colorado Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glen Jammaron Vice Chairman & President
Eric A. Gardey Chief Financial Officer
J. Robert Young Chairman
Raymond T. Baker Director
Stephen Briggs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE BANKS OF COLORADO-9.09%491
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%161 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.39%73 992
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.96%51 306
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.21%47 340
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.89%40 696
