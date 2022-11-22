Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   US02083G1004

ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.

(ALPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
6.510 USD   -1.36%
04:18pAlpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in Fireside Chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
BU
11/21SVB Securities Initiates Alpine Immune Sciences With Outperform Rating, Sets Price Target at $16
MT
11/14ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in Fireside Chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

11/22/2022 | 04:18pm EST
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 12:35 p.m. ET/9:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events and a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live event.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 303 M 303 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,60 $
Average target price 13,75 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell H. Gold Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stanford L. Peng President & Head-Research & Development
James Paul Rickey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Thaedra Thullberry Finance Director
Wayne R. Gombotz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.-52.35%303
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS43.27%81 166
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.66%78 924
BIONTECH SE-38.55%38 497
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-29.33%34 751
GENMAB A/S20.61%28 520