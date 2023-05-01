Advanced search
ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.

(ALPN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
7.490 USD    0.00%
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference
04/28Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
03/24Alpine Immune Sciences' Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Falls; Expects Cash Position to Fund Operations Through 2025
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Participation in the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference

05/01/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference.

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Event: One-on-One Investor Meetings

Investors interested in participating in one-on-one meetings at this conference should reach out to their sales representatives at Bank of America for more information.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success, and commercial potential of our product candidates; and the timing of our public presentations and potential publication of future clinical data. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and other similar expressions, among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our product candidates; our ongoing discovery and preclinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; our discovery-stage and preclinical programs may not advance into the clinic or result in approved products; any of our product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; the impact of competition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including the impact on our clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on our behalf, may be more severe and prolonged than currently anticipated; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29,6 M - -
Net income 2023 -69,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,19x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 359 M 359 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,90x
EV / Sales 2024 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,49 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell H. Gold Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stanford L. Peng President & Head-Research & Development
James Paul Rickey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Thaedra Thullberry Finance Director
Wayne R. Gombotz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.1.90%359
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.99%87 768
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%85 880
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 574
BIONTECH SE-23.95%27 531
GENMAB A/S-5.47%26 844
