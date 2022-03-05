Alpine Immune Sciences : Fireside Chat at the Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
Register for the
Cowen Health Care Conference
Alpine Immune Sciences
Presenting at:
3/7/2022 2:50 PM (ET)
First Name
First name required.
Last Name
Last name required.
Company
Company name required.
E-mail
E-mail required. Email is not valid
You must have cookies enabled in order to register for this event.
Disclaimer
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 00:28:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Sales 2021
32,9 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-43,8 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-4,43x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
224 M
224 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
6,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,84x
Nbr of Employees
57
Free-Float
70,5%
Chart ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
7,66 $
Average target price
20,67 $
Spread / Average Target
170%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.