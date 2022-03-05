Log in
    ALPN   US02083G1004

ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.

(ALPN)
Alpine Immune Sciences : Fireside Chat at the Cowen's 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

03/05/2022 | 07:29pm EST
Disclaimer

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,66 $
Average target price 20,67 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell H. Gold Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stanford L. Peng President & Head-Research & Development
James Paul Rickey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Thaedra Thullberry Finance Director
Wayne R. Gombotz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.-44.69%224
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.81%77 565
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.76%66 036
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.68%60 757
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.06%46 720
BIONTECH SE-47.15%32 910