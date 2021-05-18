Log in
    ALPN   US02083G1004

ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.

(ALPN)
  Report
Alpine Immune Sciences : Announces Oral Presentation at the 2021 EULAR Virtual Meeting

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced an oral presentation of preclinical data from the company’s ALPN-303 program at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology Virtual Meeting to be held June 2-5, 2021.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title:

ALPN-303, an Enhanced, Potent Dual BAFF/APRIL Antagonist Engineered by Directed Evolution for the Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Other B Cell-Related Autoimmune Diseases

Session Category:

Oral Abstract Presentations

Session Title:

Molecular Mechanisms in Connective Tissue Disease

Session Date:

Wednesday, June 2nd

Presentation Time:

4:25pm – 4:32pm Central European Summer Time (10:25am – 10:32am EDT)

Abstract Number:

OP0039

The abstract for this oral presentation will be live on the EULAR congress website at https://congress.eular.org/ A copy of the oral presentation slides will be available on the Scientific Publications page of Alpine’s website on June 2nd.

About ALPN-303

ALPN-303 is a dual B cell cytokine antagonist being developed for multiple autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. Engineered by directed evolution, ALPN-303 potently inhibits the pleiotropic B cell cytokines B cell activating factor (BAFF, BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which play key roles in B cell development, differentiation, and survival, and together contribute to the pathogenesis of B cell-related autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren’s syndrome, inflammatory arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and many others. By simultaneously blocking these two cytokines, ALPN-303 has the potential to improve outcomes in patients suffering from severe autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is creating first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

“Secreted Immunomodulatory Proteins”, “SIP”, “Transmembrane Immunomodulatory Protein,” “TIP,” “Variant Ig Domain,” “vIgD” and the Alpine logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. in various jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
