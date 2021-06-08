Log in
Alpine Immune Sciences : Corporate Presentation – June 2021

06/08/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
Leading the Next Evolution of Immunotherapies

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding Alpine's platform technology, potential therapies, potential milestone and royalty payments, future development plans, clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, expectations regarding the sufficiency of cash to fund operations through 2023, expectations regarding the plans of its collaborators, expectations of future collaborations, and expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Alpine's and its collaborator's product candidates. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "expect", "plan", "intend", and other similar expressions among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions involving risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: Alpine's programs may not advance into the clinic or result in approved products on a timely or cost-effective basis or at all; Alpine may not achieve additional milestone payments pursuant to its collaborations; the impact of competition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, Alpine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Variant Immunoglobulin Domain", "vIgD", "Transmembrane Immunomodulatory Protein", "TIP", "Secreted Immunomodulatory Protein", and "SIP" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

All rights reserved.

2

Leading the Next

Evolution of

Immunotherapies

With a Highly Productive

Directed Evolution

Platform

ALPN-101

Dual Costimulation

Antagonist

Systemic Lupus

Erythematosus

Partnered with Phase 2 In Preparation

ALPN-202

Conditional CD28

Costimulator and Dual

Checkpoint Inhibitor

Immuno-oncology

Phase 1

Advanced

Malignancies

ALPN-303

Dual B Cell

Cytokine Antagonist

  1. Cell-MediatedInflammatory Diseases

Phase 1

Start Targeted 2021

3

ALPN-101

Autoimmune/Inflammatory Diseases:

Dual CD28/ICOS Antagonist

4

ALPN-101: A First-In-Class Dual CD28/ICOS Antagonist

For Multiple Inflammatory Disease Indications

Current therapeutics block only the CD28 pathway

APC/B cell

CD80/86

CTLA4-lg*(B7)

ICOSL

ICOS

CD28

T cell

T-cell

________________

activation

* Orencia 2019 Sales were $3B (Source: BMS)

ALPN-101 (ICOSL vlgD-Fc) blocks both CD28 and ICOS pathways

APC/B cell

ALPN-101

ALPN-101

CD80/86

ICOSL

(B7)

CD28

ICOS

ALPN-101 inhibits T cell and

T cell

T-Dependent B cell activation

5

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 219 M 219 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 72,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,40 $
Last Close Price 9,17 $
Spread / Highest target 194%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mitchell H. Gold Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stanford L. Peng President & Head-Research & Development
James Paul Rickey Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Thaedra Thullberry Finance Director
Jan L. Hillson Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.-27.22%219
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.72%84 557
BIONTECH SE192.14%57 518
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.52%57 124
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.50%54 144
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.60%53 330