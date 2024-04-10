By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences were trading sharply higher in Wednesday's after-hours market, following news Vertex Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire the company in a $4.9 billion deal.

Alpine Immune shares were trading 37% higher in the late-trading market, at $64.34, just under the $65 a share offer from Vertex. The shares ended the day's regular trading with a 21% gain, closing at $47.04.

Earlier Wednesday, Alpine Immune shares hit their highest level since 2015 at $47.84 per share.

After the bell, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals has lost just over 1%, to trade at $393.24. They ended the day's regular session with a loss of 1.7%, to close at $397.58.

The deal was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, and is expected to close later this quarter.

