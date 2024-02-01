Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.

Thursday, February 8th, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT during the Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference in New York, NY and host investor meetings the same day.

Wednesday, February 14th, the Company will participate in a fireside chat during the virtual Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT and host investor meetings the same day.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events and a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on X and LinkedIn.

