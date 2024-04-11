MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Alpine (Nasdaq: ALPN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Vertex.

Click here to learn how to join the https://www.ademilaw.com/case/alpine-immune-sciences-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Alpine stockholders will own only $65 per share or approximately $4.9 billion in cash. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Alpine by imposing a significant penalty if Alpine accepts a competing bid. Alpine insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Alpine's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Alpine common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/alpine-immune-sciences-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-alpine-immune-sciences-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-vertex-302113686.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP