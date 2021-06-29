Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PINE   US02083X1037

ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(PINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

06/29/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, July 22, 2021. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, July 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:USA (Toll Free)1-888-317-6003
 International1-412-317-6061
 Canada (Toll Free)1-855-669-9657


To access the conference call, enter 5254193 when prompted.

Webcast:                https://services.choruscall.com/links/pine210723.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to http://www.alpinereit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single tenant net leased properties.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

Contact:Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(386) 944-5643
mpartridge@alpinereit.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
04:15pAlpine Income Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release a..
GL
06/25ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securit..
AQ
06/10Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Co..
GL
06/07ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
06/03AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Estc, ai, pine
MT
06/03ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST  : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of ..
AQ
06/02MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Estc, ai, pine
MT
06/02ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST  : Starts 2.5 Million Shares Offering -- Stock Fall..
MT
06/02Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
05/25ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST  : ANNOUNCES 5-YEAR, $60 MILLION TERM LOAN (Form 8-..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26,0 M - -
Net income 2021 1,81 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 79,2x
Yield 2021 5,15%
Capitalization 219 M 219 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,41 $
Average target price 21,60 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John P. Albright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew M. Partridge Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew C. Richardson Chairman
Steven R. Greathouse Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark O. Decker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST, INC.29.49%218
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)11.81%70 177
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.9.45%42 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.45%27 240
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.10%25 451
SEGRO PLC17.30%18 535