Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alpine Select AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

12.10.2021 Alpine Select Ltd.: Information on the current investment in Rockaway Blockchain Fund

10/12/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

In May 2021 Alpine Select Ltd. ("Alpine Select") made an investment totaling USD 1,000,000 in the Rockaway Block-chain Fund ("RBF") and made a commitment for a further USD 1,000,000.

The RBF Investor Summit took place in Zurich today. The participants were informed that, according to the manager's assessment, the RBF had achieved an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of +656% as of 30 September 2021. Thus, the USD 1,000,000 that Alpine Select has already invested, has a currently unrealizable value of USD 7,560,000, which represents an increase of USD 6,560,000 over the already invested investment and +5.01% of the current net asset value ("NAV).

However, since this position cannot be realized at the moment, the RBF-manager's estimated IRR valuations are not taken into account in Alpine Select's NAV.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch) or visit ourwebsite.

About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

  • Press release(in PDF format)

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPINE SELECT AG
05:42p12.10.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Information on the current investment in Rockaway Blockcha..
PU
09/06Alpine Select AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/066.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Semi-Annual report
PU
09/022.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update August 2021
PU
09/01ALPINE SELECT : Rebounds to H1 Profit Amid NAV Growth
MT
08/31ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Half-year results and information on the course of business in the fi..
PU
08/1110.08.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Preliminary information on the semi-annual results as per ..
PU
08/11ALPINE SELECT : Forecasts Rebound To H1 Profit
MT
08/044.08.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update July 2021
PU
07/055.07.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update June 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,20 M 9,88 M 9,88 M
Net income 2020 6,13 M 6,58 M 6,58 M
Net cash 2020 6,43 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 7,30%
Capitalization 133 M 143 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,08x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,90 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Non-Executive Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Michel Vukotic Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG7.30%141
BLACKROCK, INC.17.03%127 803
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.33.50%88 498
UBS GROUP AG25.30%58 615
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)31.57%47 923
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.04%44 223