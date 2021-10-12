12.10.2021 Alpine Select Ltd.: Information on the current investment in Rockaway Blockchain Fund

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

In May 2021 Alpine Select Ltd. ("Alpine Select") made an investment totaling USD 1,000,000 in the Rockaway Block-chain Fund ("RBF") and made a commitment for a further USD 1,000,000.

The RBF Investor Summit took place in Zurich today. The participants were informed that, according to the manager's assessment, the RBF had achieved an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of +656% as of 30 September 2021. Thus, the USD 1,000,000 that Alpine Select has already invested, has a currently unrealizable value of USD 7,560,000, which represents an increase of USD 6,560,000 over the already invested investment and +5.01% of the current net asset value ("NAV).

However, since this position cannot be realized at the moment, the RBF-manager's estimated IRR valuations are not taken into account in Alpine Select's NAV.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher ( chabermacher@alpine-select.ch )



About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

