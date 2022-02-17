Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alpine Select AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

16.02.2022 Alpine Select Ltd.: Preliminary information on the annual results 2021 (Swiss GAAP FER)

02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Report - January 2022

Market commentary

The Equity markets had a rough start to the new year. Inflationary fears, hawkish statements by the FED on monetary policy as well as geopolitical tensions (Russia-Ukraine) led to a significant decline in the valuation of risk assets worldwide. All major equity indices were down for the month: S&P 500 -5.3%, NASDAQ -9%, CSI 300 -7.6% and TOPIX JPN -5%.

It is worth mentioning that once high-flying Tech and Growth stocks have experienced a price correction not seen since the financial crisis, with their market valuation reduced by as much as 50%. The broader Crypto Market also suffered in January, performing -25 to -30%.

We believe that the FED has jumped ahead of the curve with its harsh comments on price stability and that a fact-based policy will allow it to support and surprise the market positively, rather than continue to hurt. The market consensus has already priced in 5 to 6 rate hikes for the remainder of 2022.

We reiterate our view that real interest rates are very likely to remain negative; we thus conclude that there is currently no real alternative to an actively managed equity and digital assets portfolio.

Portfolio commentary and activity

In October we ad-hocreportedon our investment in Rockaway Block- chain Fund which has been held at cost. In the meantime, an official valuation by the Fund has been received valuing the investment with a performance of +561% as per End of September 2021. This performance development is now reflected in our NAV.

After a solid December our core holding IP Group had a difficult start to the year and was unable to withstand the selling pressure in the UK market. Based on public news available our tracking indicates the IP stock is currently trading at an unjustified discount of around 35% to its NAV! We continued to add to the position during the month as our conviction remains unchanged, even during these turbulent markets.

In January, we used cash to take advantage of an attractive merger arbitrage: Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals («ARNA» - a clinical-stage company in the biotech field of immuno-inflammatory diseases) for $100 per share in an all-cash trans- action. ARNA was trading at $92 at the end of January. We are confident that we can add uncorrelated return to our value proposition by exploiting special situations in the markets.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)

in CHF

31-Jan-22

MTD

YTD

Share price ALPN

15.50

+0.65%

+0.65%

Latest NAV (net, est.)

15.13

-1.37%

-1.37%

HFRX Global HF Index

1,215.98

-1.56%

-1.56%

Net annualized return(30 Sept. 2003 to 31 Jan 2022)

Share price ALPN

6.93%

Monthly NAV (net, est.)

6.54%

Allocation by Region

(in % of Total Assets)

-9.4%

Global

Europe

7.0%

12.8%

China

USA

58.7%

15.2%

Japan

Cash

15.6%

Allocation by Asset Class

(in % of Total Assets)

Equity

-9.4%

7.3%

Credit

16.4%49.8%

Hedge Funds

Crypto Assets

16.6%

Real Estate (Legacy)

19.4%

Net Cash

Allocation by Listed/Unlisted

Investments and Cash(in % of Total Assets)

-9.4%

Unlisted Investments

IP Group PLC

Equity

15.3%

Vifor Pharma Ltd.

Equity

12.5%

Cheyne New Europe Fund L.P.

Real Estate (Legacy)

7.3%

L1 Digital SICAV

Crypto Assets

6.7%

Nishkama Capital Offshore

Hedge Funds

5.3%

Listed Investments

Net Cash

46.1%63.2%

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.

The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.

Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Price-History in CHF for the Period

30 September 2003 to 31 January 2022

(Share price: net annualized return 6.93% | NAV: Net annualized return 6.54%)

16

14

12

NAV

Share price SIX

10

8

6

4

2

-

Jan-03

Jan-05

Jan-07

Jan-09

Jan-11

Jan-13

Jan-15

Jan-17

Jan-19

Jan-21

NAV Performance (in %)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

2022

-1.4

-1.4

2021

0.3

3.0

4.2

1.7

1.4

0.0

-0.6

1.2

4.9

-2.0

1.0

2.9

19.6

2020

-0.1

-1.6

-3.4

-4.6

2.4

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.4

-0.2

1.7

3.5

3.1

2019

0.5

1.1

1.8

0.9

0.5

-0.9

1.7

-1.3

0.4

0.1

2.7

0.5

9.5

2018

2.4

0.3

-0.2

-0.1

0.4

-1.5

0.9

-0.2

-0.0

-1.9

-4.7

-3.0

-9.9

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date

18.09.1997

ISIN

CH0019199550

Management fees

None

Listing

SIX Swiss Exchange

Outstanding shares

8,860,867

Performance fees

None

Stock Exchange Symbol

ALPN

Custodian

Bank Julius Baer

Advisory fees

TCHF 108/annually

Contact

Alpine Select Ltd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.chwww.alpine-select.ch

Disclaimer

None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPINE SELECT AG
03:34a16.02.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Preliminary information on the annual results 2021 (Swiss ..
PU
02/16Alpine Select Expects 4x Surge in FY21 Profit
MT
02/03ALPINE SELECT : January 2022
PU
02/033.02.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Information on the current investment in Rockaway Blockchai..
PU
01/05ALPINE SELECT : December 2021
PU
2021ALPINE SELECT : November 2021
PU
202112.10.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Information on the current investment in Rockaway Blockcha..
PU
2021Alpine Select AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
20216.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Semi-Annual report
PU
20212.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update August 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,20 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
Net income 2020 6,13 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
Net cash 2020 6,43 M 6,97 M 6,97 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 7,30%
Capitalization 134 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,08x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Non-Executive Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Michel Vukotic Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG-2.60%145
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.43%118 833
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.83%88 724
UBS GROUP AG15.26%69 765
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.61%50 259
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-6.70%40 776