    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:36:36 2023-03-02 am EST
12.10 CHF   +0.83%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2.03.2023 Alpine Select Ltd.: Monthly Update February

03/02/2023 | 02:52pm EST
Monthly Report - February 2023

Market commentary

The current economic data continue to show a robust state of the economy. In the US a surprisingly resilient job market is rising the question whether the FED has lifted interest rates by enough to calm the economy without crushing growth (soft landing) or perhaps, has not lifted them far enough. As a consequence, 'higher (IR) for longer' is the current expectation for most market participants, signalling risk off.

Interest rates in the US are expected to reach 5.5% (up from 5%). Given the elevated inflation data in Europe of ~8.5%, we expect the ECB will be rising rates for a good part throughout 2023.

Risk assets paused after a very strong start into the year as most global indices were down for February: S&P 500 -2.6%; NASDAQ: -1.1%; SMI -1.7% and China -2.1%. Bitcoin was up +0.7% and Ethereum added +2.4% defending the recovery level after the January run.

Portfolio comments

Our diversified exposure to Digital Assets has seen some relief after the heavy correction during 2022. The asset class is up roughly +20% for the year.

Portfolio activities

In February we have built a position in Temenos shares as the activist shareholders seems to get important steps done to transform the com- pany. In January the immediate resignation of the CEO and the resignation of the Chairman at the next annual general meeting (AGM) has been communicated. Noteworthy, the AGM will now take place on 3 May, couple of weeks earlier than originally planned.

Operationally, the company is steadily gaining back confidence after a terrible H2-2022. The transition from a pure licencing model to a subscription -based software as a service is the gaining traction but will still require execution time. Revised guidance has been reported and free cashflow is expected to increase significantly in the future. The company is expanding its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities to meet the technology needs of organizations offering BaaS.

After being down -60% due to market turbulences and corporate uncertainties in 2022 the stock is up+38% YTD 2023.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)

IP Group PLC

Equity - Long Only

12.0%

Cheyne New Europe Fund Inc.

Real Estate (Legacy)

9.9%

Cash (net)

Net Cash

9.6%

Cheyne Total Return Credit

Credit Opportunities

9.4%

Nishkama Capital Offshore

Equity - Long/Short

6.3%

in CHF

28-Feb-23

MTD

YTD

Share price ALPN

12.10

1.68%

0%

Latest NAV (net, est.)

12.18

2.53%

4.11%

HFRX Global HF Index

1,159.67

-0.78%

0.56%

Net annualized return (30 Sept 2003 to 28 Feb 2023)

Share price ALPN

5.60%

Monthly NAV (net, est.)

5.40%

Allocations in % of Total Assets

Region

Net Cash

Japan

2.8% 9.6%

32.2% Europe

China 13.4%

16.4%

USA

25.6%

Global

Asset Class

Equity - Merger Arbitrage

Net Cash

9.6%

Equity -

22.4%

Long/Short

Real Estate

9.9%

(Legacy)

Equity -

Long Only

18.1%

Credit

34.1%

6.0%

Opportunities

Blockchain /

Digital Assets

Investment Manager

Alpine Select

32.4%

67.6%

External Manager

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.

The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.

Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Price-History in CHF for the Period

30 September 2003 to 28 February 2023

(Share price: net annualized return 5.60% | NAV: Net annualized return 5.40%)

16

NAV

Share price SIX

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

-

Jan-03

Jan-05

Jan-07

Jan-09

Jan-11

Jan-13

Jan-15

Jan-17

Jan-19

Jan-21

Jan-23

NAV Performance (in %)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

2023

1.5

2.5

4.1

2022

-1.4

-3.2

0.4

-0.1

-1.5

-5.3

1.5

-3.5

-3.3

-2.0

1.2

-2.0

-18.2

2021

0.3

3.0

4.2

1.7

1.4

0.0

-0.6

1.2

4.9

-2.0

1.0

2.9

19.6

2020

-0.1

-1.6

-3.4

-4.6

2.4

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.4

-0.2

1.7

3.5

3.1

2019

0.5

1.1

1.8

0.9

0.5

-0.9

1.7

-1.3

0.4

0.1

2.7

0.5

9.5

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date

18.09.1997

Listing

SIX Swiss Exchange

Stock Exchange Symbol

ALPN

Contact

Alpine Select Ltd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.ch www.alpine-select.ch

ISIN

CH0019199550

Outstanding shares

8,797,015

Custodian

Bank Julius Baer

Management fees

None

Performance fees

None

Advisory fees

TCHF 108/annually

Disclaimer

None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 32,0 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2021 23,1 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
Net Debt 2021 6,48 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 106 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Non-Executive Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Michel Vukotic Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG-0.83%113
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.96%102 245
UBS GROUP AG18.05%67 234
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)11.78%40 400
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.25%36 141
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.39%30 834