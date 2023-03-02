2.03.2023 Alpine Select Ltd.: Monthly Update February

Market commentary

The current economic data continue to show a robust state of the economy. In the US a surprisingly resilient job market is rising the question whether the FED has lifted interest rates by enough to calm the economy without crushing growth (soft landing) or perhaps, has not lifted them far enough. As a consequence, 'higher (IR) for longer' is the current expectation for most market participants, signalling risk off.

Interest rates in the US are expected to reach 5.5% (up from 5%). Given the elevated inflation data in Europe of ~8.5%, we expect the ECB will be rising rates for a good part throughout 2023.

Risk assets paused after a very strong start into the year as most global indices were down for February: S&P 500 -2.6%; NASDAQ: -1.1%; SMI -1.7% and China -2.1%. Bitcoin was up +0.7% and Ethereum added +2.4% defending the recovery level after the January run.

Portfolio comments

Our diversified exposure to Digital Assets has seen some relief after the heavy correction during 2022. The asset class is up roughly +20% for the year.

Portfolio activities

In February we have built a position in Temenos shares as the activist shareholders seems to get important steps done to transform the com- pany. In January the immediate resignation of the CEO and the resignation of the Chairman at the next annual general meeting (AGM) has been communicated. Noteworthy, the AGM will now take place on 3 May, couple of weeks earlier than originally planned.

Operationally, the company is steadily gaining back confidence after a terrible H2-2022. The transition from a pure licencing model to a subscription -based software as a service is the gaining traction but will still require execution time. Revised guidance has been reported and free cashflow is expected to increase significantly in the future. The company is expanding its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities to meet the technology needs of organizations offering BaaS.

After being down -60% due to market turbulences and corporate uncertainties in 2022 the stock is up+38% YTD 2023.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)