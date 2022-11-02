2.11.2022 Alpine Select Ltd.: Monthly Update October

Market commentary

In the second half of October, western indices witnessed a technical relief rally as hopes for a more dovish stance on rising interest rates by the various central banks became more likely. Risk assets had a run in October and global indices were up: S&P +8%; NASDAQ: +3.9%; SMI +5.5%.

The exception was China with its CSI Index declining -7.8%. This was mainly due to re-election of Xi Jinping who emerged from the CCP's 20th National Congress stronger than ever, with a third term secured and some of his rivals side-lined - which caused the markets to de- cline.

We acknowledge the robust market reaction in October but also saw unusual volatility in some megacap names with earnings disappoint- ments. Some examples: META: -55%, INTEL: -52%, NVIDIA: -51%, AT&T: -46%, COMCAST: -44%. The magnitude of the losses is a strong indication of what to expect in the new market cycle as shrinking margins and outlooks could disappoint. No stock, even the most pop- ular, is immune to dramatic falls.

Portfolio comments

We have written about the opportunity in the Cheyne Total Return Credit Fund portfolio due to widened spreads in the investment grade credit market of around 40% to maturity. As there has been some degree of relief, the allocation performed +6.5% in October.

Our position in Idorsia Convertibles (CB) has reached the target alloca- tion. We are surprised that CB is currently priced like an ordinary fixed income debt security without the CB specific equity option. The yield is at 8.5% and yield to put is around 11% per annum.

Blockchain and Digital Assets market had another solid month, outperforming the broader tech sector. Noteworthy is the successful system upgrade on Ethereum (The Merge), which eliminated the need for energy -intensive mining (Proof of Work) and instead enabled the network to be secured using staked ETH (Proof of Stake). This is a key step for sustainability and ETH rallied +17% in October, outperforming BTC +5%. We estimate +8-10% contributions from our fund allocation.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)