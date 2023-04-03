3.04.2023 Alpine Select Ltd: Annual results, portfolio development and investment activities, corporate actions 2022 | Outlook and dividend distribution 2023

Idorsia Convertible Bond holdings (maturity 2024 and 2028) were built, representing a yield to maturity of 8% and 13% respectively on reporting date. Idorsia, a leading Swiss Biotech company with a robust pipeline of various

During 2022 Alpine Select engaged in three inefficiently priced M&A arbitrage positions; Vifor Pharma, Arena Pharma and Biohaven Pharma (all deals are closed). These investments contributed CHF +1.76 million. Given the attractive market valuations in Q4 2022, the following positions have been redeployed:

In the FER financial reporting, Alpine Select reports an annual loss of CHF 29.98 million as of 31 December 2022. In the comparative period (year 2021) a profit of CHF 24.05 million was reported.

The Alpine Select portfolio unfortunately could not escape without scars. The total return to shareholders in the year was -15.4% (decrease of the share price from CHF 14.30 to CHF 12.10. This includes a dividend of CHF 1.00 per share which was paid out to shareholders in May 2022). The Net Asset Value («NAV») recorded a decrease for the same period (from CHF 14.88 to CHF 11.77). Throughout the year, the shares traded at or near the NAV.

CSI 300: -27.3% and the SMI detracted 16.7%. Notably, the Total Bond Index which tracks U.S. Investment Grade (IG) bonds declined 13% in 2022 which is the worst 12-month return since 1980.

For Bond and Equity Investors alike, there were few places to hide in 2022. The year turned out to be packed with unexpected events dominating the fragile capital markets. Rising interest rates, recession risks, continued geopolitical conflicts, energy crises and corporate earnings downgrades weighed down on investor sentiment and revalued risk assets as well as fixed income securities (bonds).

The position in Castle Alternative Invest (+20%) will remain in the Alpine Select portfolio until liquidation in the second half 2023. The stock has been delisted and all holdings were liquidated into cash.

The largest dragging position in the overall Alpine Select portfolio over the year was IP Group (-59%) as market rotation out of growth/tech stocks has played its part. Alpine Select continues to believe that the company has a selection of impressive investments and that its shares are fundamentally undervalued. At a significant 55% discount to its NAV, IP Group's shares trade at the value of its top-five holdings (incl. net cash). Not only does its top-four portfolio companies have significant valuation uplift potential in the near term, but that leaves the remaining more than 90 companies in the portfolio essentially valued at zero.

Digital Assets

Venture capital and other growth-oriented assets decreased in the hostile environment of 2022. The digital assets universe could not recover from the collapse of the Terra Luna ecosystem and the centralized player FTX / Alameda Fund. Other prominent funds like Three Arrows Capital went into liquidation and crypto borrowing-lending platforms such as Celsius or Voyager suspended customer withdrawals before filing for bankruptcy. Poor risk management and missing guidelines for centralized entities came at a hefty price for the up to that point rapidly growing industry.

Alpine Select also acknowledge that decentralized finance is not perfect, however DeFi markets have so far demonstrated themselves to be orderly and efficient. No DeFi app (e.g. Uniswap) has had to pause or required emergency financing given the 2022 contagion. Centralized players were mainly responsible for the negative headlines triggering further de-leveraging and the further fall in value of various digital assets.

There have been fair value losses on each investment in this asset class. The Rockaway Blockchain investment was down 50%; Swissrex Crypto Fund position detracted 46% and Zurich based L1 Digital SICAV decreased 57%. After the reporting date, the digital asset market saw positive momentum returning and while the snapshot performance YoY might look drastic, the allocations were made with a long-term vision at valuations leaving the portfolio in the profit zone for this asset class.

Despite the backdrop in valuations, Alpine Select remains an advocate for further blockchain adoption. It went almost unnotified that in November 2022 "the merge on Ethereum" happened. The successful coming together of the ETH mainnet to the new proof-of-stake consensus layer, the Beacon Chain, went seamlessly. With this achievement, Ethereum eliminated the need for energy-intensive mining and instead enabled the network to be secured using staked ETH (switching from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake). This was an encouraging achievement for the Ethereum vision making one big step towards more scalability, security, and sustainability.

Alpine Select maintains a diversified venture-driven exposure of over CHF 5.9 million to the digital assets industry as per 31 December 2022. Given the ongoing and opportunistic profit taking we essentially have zero cost for that longer- term exposure currently locked in. Alpine Select's Digital Asset Class P&L since inception is at CHF +6 million.

East Asia Exposure

After a significant contribution of the CSI 300 Index in 2021 the selected local managers also had a rough 2022 detracting CHF 1.7 million. While the broader Chinese market fell -27.3%, the Equity Long/Short Funds performed as following: FengHe Asia Fund (-4.8%), GH China Century Fund (-14.6%) and Value Multiplier Fund (-16%).

The Northwest Feilong Fund, dedicated to exploiting inefficiencies in China's convertible bond market, came in at - 7.6% for 2022.

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022

At the annual shareholders' meeting held on 18 May 2022, shareholders passed all agenda items and proposals submitted by the Board of Directors of Alpine Select. The distribution of a dividend of CHF 1.00 gross per registered share was paid to shareholders on 25 May 2022.

Annual Report 2022

The annual report 2022 of Alpine Select can be viewed and downloaded online from 6 April 2023 at https://www.al- pine-select.ch/en/investors#downloads.