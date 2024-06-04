Monthly Report - May 2024
Market commentary
Risk assets advanced in May. Geopolitical tensions were disregarded as the global economy seems solid and resilient. Quarterly earnings of leading tech firms confirm investments into the future are being made at unprecedented scale. Nvidia shares trade at all-time high.
The broader equity markets were also up across the board: S&P 500 +4.8%; Nasdaq +6.3%. and the SMI +6.6%.
It is noteworthy that Gold and also Bitcoin is trading near all-time high too, given the relative strength of the US Dollar.
Digital Assets got another boost in May. After the rather anticipated approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January the SEC rather unexpectedly approved spot Ether ETFs in May. This is a huge win for the industry and the two largest Blockchains have their own traditionally approved and fully regulated ETFs. Consequently, proof of stake native tokens like ETH is not considered a security.
Nota bene: Since their approval by the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and subsequent inception in January, the spot bitcoin ETFs have become the most successful ETF launches ever in the US
- aggregating some USD 38bn of inflows to date.
Digital assets are up YTD and so are our investments. However, NAV recognition is lagging, given the nature of PE Venture Capital reporting.
Portfolio comments
IP Group, which invests in breakthrough science and innovation companies further delivered solid news on their portfolio. Hysata, the manufacturer of the world's highest efficiency electrolysers successfullycompleted another fundinground leading to a higher valuation. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, held their annual London Calling conferencepresenting further breakthrough sequencing performance data, new platform updates and further collaborations.IP Group was up 13.0%.
The investment in ams-OSRAM had a true recovery month +28.9%. Restructuring the non-core assets of the company is of highest priority and first steps were successfully executed: Selling theirpassive optical components unitto Focuslight Technoligies.
Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)
Cheyne Total Return Credit Fund
Credit Opportunities
16.5%
IP Group PLC
Equity - Long Only
15.4%
Cheyne New Europe Fund Inc.
Real Estate
10.5%
Idorsia Ltd.
Credit Opportunities
6.3%
Cash (net)
Net Cash
5.1%
in CHF
31-May-24
MTD
YTD
Share price ALPN
8.00
+2.56%
+1.91%
Latest NAV (net, est.)
8.08
+4.03%
+4.86%
HFRX Global HF Index
1,152.88
+0.25%
+0.94%
Net annualized return(30 Sept 2003 to 31 May 2024)
Share price ALPN
5.30%
Monthly NAV (net, est.)
5.13%
Allocations in % of Total Assets
Region
Japan
Net Cash
1.4%
5.1%
USA21.9%
36.2%
Europe
Global
35.4%
Asset Class
Equity -
Net Cash
Long/Short
5.1%
12.9%
Real Estate
15.1%
Equity -
Long Only
23.7%
33.7%
9.4%
Credit
Blockchain /
Digital Assets
Opportunities
Investment Manager
Alpine Select
39.6%
60.4%
External Manager
Digital Assets Venture Funds (updated; in % Total Assets)
Rockaway Blockchain Fund I
31.12.2023
4.31%
a16z IV via Honduras II s.r.o.
31.03.2024
2.45%
Liberty City Ventures Fund VIII
31.03.2024
0.80%
Rockaway X Blockchain Fund II
26.04.2024
0.64%
Animoca Brands via LCV 2021 14 LLC
31.03.2024
0.58%
L1D Blockchain Venture II SLP
31.12.2023
0.55%
2)Quarterly and lagging valuations (given the nature of Venture capital investing)
Price-History in CHF
30
September 2003 to 31 May 2024
10
8
NAV
6
4
2
-
About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.
The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.
Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.
NAV Performance (in %)
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
July
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
YTD
2024
-0.9
0.1
1.8
-0.2
4.0
4.9
2023
1.5
2.5
-2.8
0.3
-0.3
-0.7
0.9
-0.5
-2.3
-3.8
2.3
3.8
-0.6
2022
-1.4
-3.2
0.4
-0.1
-1.5
-5.3
1.5
-3.5
-3.3
-2.0
1.2
-2.0
-18.2
2021
0.3
3.0
4.2
1.7
1.4
0.0
-0.6
1.2
4.9
-2.0
1.0
2.9
19.6
2020
-0.1
-1.6
-3.4
-4.6
2.4
0.6
2.6
0.9
1.4
-0.2
1.7
3.5
3.1
2019
0.5
1.1
1.8
0.9
0.5
-0.9
1.7
-1.3
0.4
0.1
2.7
0.5
9.5
Alpine Facts
Incorporation date
18.09.1997
Listing
SIX Swiss Exchange
Stock Exchange Symbol
ALPN
Contact
Alpine Select Ltd.
Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411investorrelations@alpine-select.chwww.alpine-select.ch
ISIN
CH0019199550
Outstanding shares
8,709,900
Custodian
Bank Julius Baer
Management fees
None
Performance fees
None
Advisory fees
TCHF 108/annually
Disclaimer
None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.
While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
