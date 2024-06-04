Monthly Report - May 2024

Market commentary

Risk assets advanced in May. Geopolitical tensions were disregarded as the global economy seems solid and resilient. Quarterly earnings of leading tech firms confirm investments into the future are being made at unprecedented scale. Nvidia shares trade at all-time high.

The broader equity markets were also up across the board: S&P 500 +4.8%; Nasdaq +6.3%. and the SMI +6.6%.

It is noteworthy that Gold and also Bitcoin is trading near all-time high too, given the relative strength of the US Dollar.

Digital Assets got another boost in May. After the rather anticipated approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January the SEC rather unexpectedly approved spot Ether ETFs in May. This is a huge win for the industry and the two largest Blockchains have their own traditionally approved and fully regulated ETFs. Consequently, proof of stake native tokens like ETH is not considered a security.

Nota bene: Since their approval by the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and subsequent inception in January, the spot bitcoin ETFs have become the most successful ETF launches ever in the US

- aggregating some USD 38bn of inflows to date.

Digital assets are up YTD and so are our investments. However, NAV recognition is lagging, given the nature of PE Venture Capital reporting.

Portfolio comments

IP Group, which invests in breakthrough science and innovation companies further delivered solid news on their portfolio. Hysata, the manufacturer of the world's highest efficiency electrolysers successfully completed another funding round leading to a higher valuation. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, held their annual London Calling conference presenting further breakthrough sequencing performance data, new platform updates and further collaborations. IP Group was up 13.0%.

The investment in ams-OSRAM had a true recovery month +28.9%. Restructuring the non-core assets of the company is of highest priority and first steps were successfully executed: Selling their passive optical components unit to Focuslight Technoligies.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)

Cheyne Total Return Credit Fund Credit Opportunities 16.5% IP Group PLC Equity - Long Only 15.4% Cheyne New Europe Fund Inc. Real Estate 10.5% Idorsia Ltd. Credit Opportunities 6.3% Cash (net) Net Cash 5.1%

in CHF 31-May-24 MTD YTD Share price ALPN 8.00 +2.56% +1.91% Latest NAV (net, est.) 8.08 +4.03% +4.86% HFRX Global HF Index 1,152.88 +0.25% +0.94%

Net annualized return(30 Sept 2003 to 31 May 2024)

Share price ALPN 5.30% Monthly NAV (net, est.) 5.13%

Allocations in % of Total Assets

Region Japan Net Cash 1.4% 5.1% USA21.9% 36.2% Europe Global 35.4% Asset Class Equity - Net Cash Long/Short 5.1% 12.9% Real Estate 15.1% Equity -

Long Only

23.7% 33.7% 9.4% Credit Blockchain / Digital Assets Opportunities

Investment Manager

Alpine Select

39.6%

60.4%

External Manager

Digital Assets Venture Funds (updated; in % Total Assets)

Rockaway Blockchain Fund I 31.12.2023 4.31% a16z IV via Honduras II s.r.o. 31.03.2024 2.45% Liberty City Ventures Fund VIII 31.03.2024 0.80% Rockaway X Blockchain Fund II 26.04.2024 0.64% Animoca Brands via LCV 2021 14 LLC 31.03.2024 0.58% L1D Blockchain Venture II SLP 31.12.2023 0.55%

2)Quarterly and lagging valuations (given the nature of Venture capital investing)

Price-History in CHF

30 September 2003 to 31 May 2024 10 8 NAV 6 4 2 -

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.

The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.

Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

NAV Performance (in %)

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec YTD 2024 -0.9 0.1 1.8 -0.2 4.0 4.9 2023 1.5 2.5 -2.8 0.3 -0.3 -0.7 0.9 -0.5 -2.3 -3.8 2.3 3.8 -0.6 2022 -1.4 -3.2 0.4 -0.1 -1.5 -5.3 1.5 -3.5 -3.3 -2.0 1.2 -2.0 -18.2 2021 0.3 3.0 4.2 1.7 1.4 0.0 -0.6 1.2 4.9 -2.0 1.0 2.9 19.6 2020 -0.1 -1.6 -3.4 -4.6 2.4 0.6 2.6 0.9 1.4 -0.2 1.7 3.5 3.1 2019 0.5 1.1 1.8 0.9 0.5 -0.9 1.7 -1.3 0.4 0.1 2.7 0.5 9.5

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date 18.09.1997 Listing SIX Swiss Exchange Stock Exchange Symbol ALPN

Contact

Alpine Select Ltd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.ch www.alpine-select.ch

ISIN CH0019199550 Outstanding shares 8,709,900 Custodian Bank Julius Baer

Management fees None Performance fees None Advisory fees TCHF 108/annually

Disclaimer

None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.