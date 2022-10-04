Advanced search
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-04 am EDT
12.00 CHF    0.00%
03:42p4.10.2022 Alpine Select Ltd. : Monthly Update September
PU
09/19Alpine Select AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/1919.09.2022 Alpine Select Ltd. : Semi-Annual report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4.10.2022 Alpine Select Ltd.: Monthly Update September

10/04/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
Monthly Report - September 2022

Market commentary

In September, the Fed raised its key interest rate by 0.75% (for the 3rd time in a row) to 3.25% as it races to get ahead of the inflation. With the quantitative tightening accelerating, reducing the central bank's balance sheet, US money supply is falling at its fastest pace since 1949. The Fed is clearly signalling "we are not economies' best friends".

In addition, the 2's - 10's curve temporarily inverted to -57bpts. This level is its worst since 1981, indicating more pain ahead to US work- force and consumer sentiment. All of this is based on US CPI, which remained elevated at 8.3% in August, little changed from 8.5% in July and 9.1% in June.

As the narrative of the war in Ukraine is in motion and sham referendums will (most likely) result in the annexation of the territories in the east, the groundwork is being laid to cover the respective territories with the Russian nuclear umbrella.

These uncertainties and a probable recession in the US and EU were reason enough for market participants to further risk off.

Global indices were down for the month: S&P -8.7%;

NASDAQ: -10.2%; Topix -6.4%; SMI -6.3%.

Portfolio comments

During the month, our long only equity portfolio was reduced to 23.3%, which currently consists predominantly of our core discounted and undervalued position IP Group (10.6%) and the Arcus Genseki Fund (Long Only Asian Equity Value).

Portfolio activity

We added to our existing position in Idorsia convertible bonds (maturity 2028) at low levels. Selling pressure also remains elevated in the professional markets. The high-potentialSwiss-based biopharmaceutical company currently has two already commercially available (approved) lead products that are on the rise. Another indication is awaiting ap- proval.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)

IP Group PLC

Equity - Long Only

10.6%

Cheyne New Europe Fund Inc.

Real Estate (Legacy)

9.1%

Cheyne Total Return Credit

Credit Opportunities

8.4%

Nishkama Capital Offshore

Equity - Long/Short

6.4%

Northwest Feilong Fund Ltd.

Equity - Long/Short

6.1%

in CHF

30-Sep-22

MTD

YTD

Share price ALPN

12.00

-5.51%

-16.08%

Latest NAV (net, est.)

12.04

-3.26%

-15.45%

HFRX Global HF Index

1,162.57

-1.24%

-5.89%

Net annualized return (30 Sept 2003 to 30 Sep 2022)

Share price ALPN

5.68%

Monthly NAV (net, est.)

5.46%

Allocations in % of Total Assets

Region

Net Cash

Japan

0.8%

5.9%

USA

16.1%

31.0%

Global

China

17.9%

28.3%

Europe

Asset Class

Equity - Merger Arbitrage

Real Estate (Legacy)

2.8%

9.1%

Equity -

23.7%

Long/Short

Credit

30.7%

Opportunities

23.3%

9.7%

Equity - Long Only

Blockchain/ Digital

Assets

Investment Manager

Alpine Select 24.4%

75.6%

External Manager

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.

The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.

Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Price-History in CHF for the Period

30 September 2003 to 30 September 2022

(Share price: net annualized return 5.68% | NAV: Net annualized return 5.46%)

16

14

12

NAV

Share price SIX

10

8

6

4

2

-

Jan-03

Jan-05

Jan-07

Jan-09

Jan-11

Jan-13

Jan-15

Jan-17

Jan-19

Jan-21

NAV Performance (in %)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

2022

-1.4

-3.2

0.4

-0.1

-1.5

-5.3

1.5

-3.5

-3.3

-15.5

2021

0.3

3.0

4.2

1.7

1.4

0.0

-0.6

1.2

4.9

-2.0

1.0

2.9

19.6

2020

-0.1

-1.6

-3.4

-4.6

2.4

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.4

-0.2

1.7

3.5

3.1

2019

0.5

1.1

1.8

0.9

0.5

-0.9

1.7

-1.3

0.4

0.1

2.7

0.5

9.5

2018

2.4

0.3

-0.2

-0.1

0.4

-1.5

0.9

-0.2

-0.0

-1.9

-4.7

-3.0

-9.9

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date

18.09.1997

ISIN

CH0019199550

Management fees

None

Listing

SIX Swiss Exchange

Outstanding shares

8,838,107

Performance fees

None

Stock Exchange Symbol

ALPN

Custodian

Bank Julius Baer

Advisory fees

TCHF 108/annually

Contact

Alpine Select Ltd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.ch www.alpine-select.ch

Disclaimer

None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 19:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 32,0 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2021 23,1 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2021 6,48 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 106 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Non-Executive Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Michel Vukotic Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG-22.08%107
BLACKROCK, INC.-37.45%86 348
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.73%65 967
UBS GROUP AG-10.60%48 216
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.71%32 049
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-13.01%28 384