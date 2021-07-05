Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alpine Select AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

5.07.2021 Alpine Select Ltd.: Monthly Update June 2021

07/05/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
5.07.2021 Alpine Select Ltd.: Monthly Update June 2021

Alpine Select has published the monthly update June 2021.
Klickhereto download the monthly report.

Alpine Select hat den Monatsbericht Juni 2021 publiziert (nur in Englisch).
Klicken Siehierum den Bericht einzusehen.

Market commentary

Inflation fears did not affect the markets in the month under review: The yield on 10-year US Treasury dropped to 1.44% and the US Dollar strengthened against other major currencies. June 2021 was positive for equities and consequently equity indices closed the first half of 2021 on a positive note.

All major indices were up for the month, led by the Tech sector: Nasdaq +5.5%, S&P 500 +2.3%, Nikkei +0.7% and CSI China +0.8%. In comparison, an important commodity proxy like gold was down -6.8% for the month, and -5.4% for the first half of 2021.

Portfolio commentary

Overall, our portfolio had a flattish month. We remain very confident about our three largest positions and expect value realizations later this year. Castle Alternative is in liquidation, and we expect NAV proceeds in Q4 2021. For the position IP Group, we look forward to further positive news from the diversified portfolio in the second half of 2021, and specifically on their largest holding Oxford Nanopore Technologies («ONT»), which will go public on the London Stock Exchange later this year (e.g., the full year 2020 results of ONT have yet to be published). For our legacy position Cheyne New Europe, we expect further cash realization, as the projects are advanced, suburban real estate is in demand and cash realizations are progressing.

Portfolio activity

When we started investing with SwissRex Crypto Fund in the second half of 2020, we had high expectations, but we could not have imagined that our allocation would grow manyfold within a few months only. In view of a performance of +380% we decided to redeem our initial investment at SwissRex Crypto Fund, and to invest further in a diversified manner within the crypto space. We continue to support the successful team at SwissRex with the net gains.

To further diversify in Crypto assets, an allocation was made to the Prague-based Rockaway Blockchain Fund, one of Europe's largest funds focused on investments into blockchain and digital assets. The fund invests into Web 3.0 start-ups and Venture Capital funds. The thematic focus is on decentralized finance (DeFi).

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch) or visit our websitewww.alpine-select.ch.

About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio. The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value oriented and the investments are selected based on the company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 17:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPINE SELECT AG
01:38p5.07.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update June 2021
PU
06/022.06.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update May 2021
PU
05/1717.05.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : The ordinary shareholders' meeting approves all ..
PU
05/065.05.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update April 2021
PU
04/087.04.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update March 2021
PU
03/022.3.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update February 2021
PU
02/17ALPINE SELECT  : Projects Lower Profit for FY20
MT
01/055.1.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update December 2020
PU
20204.12.2020 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update November 2020
PU
20206.10.2020 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,20 M 9,97 M 9,97 M
Net income 2020 6,13 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
Net cash 2020 6,43 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 7,30%
Capitalization 128 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,08x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,30 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Dieter Dubs Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG4.38%140
BLACKROCK, INC.23.85%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.18%78 923
UBS GROUP AG13.59%55 145
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION20.74%44 641
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.46%44 625