Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zug, 5 July 2024

Alpine Select Ltd: Preliminary information on the semi-annual results as per 30 June 2024

Alpine Select Ltd. («Alpine Select») hereby informs its investors and other interested parties that it expects a profit of approximately CHF 600,000 in its financial reporting as per 30 June 2024. In the comparative period (as per 30 June 2023) a profit of CHF 265,000 was reported.

Alpine Select plans to publish the definitive half-year results on 16 September 2024, and the semi-annual report as of 30 June 2024 on 19 September 2024.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch)or visit our website www.alpine-select.ch.

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.