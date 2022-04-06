Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alpine Select AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/01 11:30:57 am EDT
15 CHF    --.--%
02:02p6.04.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Annual report
PU
04/04ALPINE SELECT : March 2022
PU
03/31Alpine Select's FY21 Profit Soars Amid Positive Portfolio Development
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

6.04.2022 Alpine Select Ltd.: Annual report

04/06/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zug, 6 April 2022

Alpine Select Ltd.: Publication of the Annual Report 2021

Alpine Select Ltd. has published the annual report 2021. The report can be downloaded from the websitewww.alpine-select.ch.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher(chabermacher@alpine-select.ch)or visit our websitewww.alpine-select.ch.

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment port-folio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or per-formance fees.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPINE SELECT AG
02:02p6.04.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Annual report
PU
04/04ALPINE SELECT : March 2022
PU
03/31Alpine Select's FY21 Profit Soars Amid Positive Portfolio Development
MT
03/03ALPINE SELECT : February 2022
PU
02/1716.02.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Preliminary information on the annual results 2021 (Swiss ..
PU
02/16Alpine Select Expects 4x Surge in FY21 Profit
MT
02/03ALPINE SELECT : January 2022
PU
02/033.02.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Information on the current investment in Rockaway Blockchai..
PU
01/05ALPINE SELECT : December 2021
PU
2021ALPINE SELECT : November 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,20 M 9,91 M 9,91 M
Net income 2020 6,13 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
Net cash 2020 6,43 M 6,92 M 6,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 7,30%
Capitalization 134 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,08x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Non-Executive Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Michel Vukotic Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG-2.60%144
BLACKROCK, INC.-16.51%116 226
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.84%91 436
UBS GROUP AG7.67%64 731
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-15.70%39 516
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-20.79%35 276