Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alpine Select AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/06 11:31:28 am
14.6 CHF   -0.68%
01:42p6.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Semi-Annual report
PU
09/022.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update August 2021
PU
09/01ALPINE SELECT : Rebounds to H1 Profit Amid NAV Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

6.09.2021 Alpine Select Ltd.: Semi-Annual report

09/06/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
6.09.2021 Alpine Select Ltd.: Semi-Annual report

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR

Alpine Select has published the semi-annual report 2021.
Klick here to download the report.



For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch) or visit our website www.alpine-select.ch.



About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified and alteralternative investment portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPINE SELECT AG
01:42p6.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Semi-Annual report
PU
09/022.09.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update August 2021
PU
09/01ALPINE SELECT : Rebounds to H1 Profit Amid NAV Growth
MT
08/31ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Half-year results and information on the course of business..
PU
08/1110.08.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Preliminary information on the semi-annual resul..
PU
08/11ALPINE SELECT : Forecasts Rebound To H1 Profit
MT
08/044.08.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update July 2021
PU
07/055.07.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update June 2021
PU
06/022.06.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update May 2021
PU
05/1717.05.2021 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : The ordinary shareholders' meeting approves all ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,20 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net income 2020 6,13 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net cash 2020 6,43 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 7,30%
Capitalization 131 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,08x
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,70 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Dieter Dubs Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG7.30%144
BLACKROCK, INC.29.90%142 650
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.33%89 232
UBS GROUP AG22.65%58 199
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.44.38%49 602
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.07%46 551