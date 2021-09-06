6.09.2021 Alpine Select Ltd.: Semi-Annual report





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR





Alpine Select has published the semi-annual report 2021.

Klick here to download the report.













For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch) or visit our website www.alpine-select.ch.













About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified and alteralternative investment portfolio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.