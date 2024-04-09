Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zug, 9 April 2024

Alpine Select Ltd.: Publication of the Annual Report 2023

Alpine Select Ltd. has published the annual report 2023. The report can be viewed and downloaded online at https://www.alpine-select.ch/en/investors#downloads.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch)or visit the website www.alpine-select.ch.

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment port- folio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.