Alpine Select : August 2022

As the Vifor Pharma M&A Arbitrage deal got paid back in early August we redeployed on three attractive investment opportunities:

FED Chairman Powell did not tell investors what they wanted to hear in his short Jackson Hole speech at the end of August. During his remarks on how to restore price stability and reducing inflation, he highlighted that it will likely require a sustained period of below-trend growth which also will bring some pain to households and businesses. He closed his short remarks by stating that the FED is taking forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand and that the FED will keep at it until the job is done. Therefore, another unusual rate hike of 50-75 basis points at the September meeting is to be expected. Indices went into risk off mode after that and ended the month as follows: S&P -3.9%; NASDAQ: -4.6%; Topix +1.2%; SMI -2.6%.

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.

The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.

Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Price-History in CHF for the Period

30 September 2003 to 31 August 2022

(Share price: net annualized return 6.02% | NAV: Net annualized return 5.66%)

16 14 12 NAV Share price SIX 10 8 6 4 2 - Jan-03 Jan-05 Jan-07 Jan-09 Jan-11 Jan-13 Jan-15 Jan-17 Jan-19 Jan-21

NAV Performance (in %)

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec YTD 2022 -1.4 -3.2 0.4 -0.1 -1.5 -5.3 1.5 -3.5 -12.6 2021 0.3 3.0 4.2 1.7 1.4 0.0 -0.6 1.2 4.9 -2.0 1.0 2.9 19.6 2020 -0.1 -1.6 -3.4 -4.6 2.4 0.6 2.6 0.9 1.4 -0.2 1.7 3.5 3.1 2019 0.5 1.1 1.8 0.9 0.5 -0.9 1.7 -1.3 0.4 0.1 2.7 0.5 9.5 2018 2.4 0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.4 -1.5 0.9 -0.2 -0.0 -1.9 -4.7 -3.0 -9.9

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date 18.09.1997 ISIN CH0019199550 Management fees None Listing SIX Swiss Exchange Outstanding shares 8,851,916 Performance fees None Stock Exchange Symbol ALPN Custodian Bank Julius Baer Advisory fees TCHF 108/annually

Contact

Alpine Select Ltd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.ch www.alpine-select.ch

Disclaimer

None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.