  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alpine Select AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-05 am EDT
12.50 CHF   -1.57%
03:10pALPINE SELECT : August 2022
PU
08/1212.08.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD : Preliminary information on the semi-annual results as per 30 June 2022
PU
08/03ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Select : August 2022

09/05/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Monthly Report - August 2022

Market commentary

FED Chairman Powell did not tell investors what they wanted to hear in his short Jackson Hole speech at the end of August. During his remarks on how to restore price stability and reducing inflation, he highlighted that it will likely require a sustained period of below-trend growth which also will bring some pain to households and businesses. He closed his short remarks by stating that the FED is taking forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand and that the FED will keep at it until the job is done. Therefore, another unusual rate hike of 50-75 basis points at the September meeting is to be expected. Indices went into risk off mode after that and ended the month as follows: S&P -3.9%; NASDAQ: -4.6%; Topix +1.2%; SMI -2.6%.

Portfolio activity

As the Vifor Pharma M&A Arbitrage deal got paid back in early August we redeployed on three attractive investment opportunities:

  • Given the wide credit spreads in investment grade credit we added CHF 5m to the Cheyne Total Return Credit Fund, a long-biased corporate credit strategy with a defined maturity of Dec-2024. The fund manages an Investment Grade Credit risk portfolio. Due to the selloff in bonds the fund currently holds a portfolio with an expected return to maturity of around 40%.
  • The migraine compound of Biohaven Pharmaceutical gets acquired by Pfizer. Biohaven common shareholders will receive $148.50 per Biohaven share in cash, plus 0.5 shares of a new publicly traded company that retains Biohaven's non-migraine pipeline compounds («Newco»). We expect Newco to be worth $5-10 per share. The deal is expected to close in early 2023.
  • Idorsia, a high-potentialSwiss-based biopharmaceutical company currently has two outstanding convertible bonds, with maturities of 2024 and 2028. We added to both during the month as we believe they are trading at unjustified low levels and represent attractive risk/return profile. Two lead products from Idorsia are already com- mercially available (approved) and are gaining traction. Another in- dication is awaiting approval. The clinical risk involved in compound discovery and successful phase-testing is largely eliminated.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)

IP Group PLC

Equity - Long Only

12.4%

Cheyne New Europe Fund Inc.

Real Estate (Legacy)

8.9%

Cheyne Total Return Credit

Credit Opportunities

8.1%

Nishkama Capital Offshore

Equity - Long/Short

6.2%

Northwest Feilong Fund Ltd.

Equity - Long/Short

6.1%

in CHF

31-Aug-22

MTD

YTD

Share price ALPN

12.70

-0.78%

-11.19%

Latest NAV (net, est.)

12.45

-3.53%

-12.60%

HFRX Global HF Index

1,177.20

0.75%

-4.70%

Net annualized return (30 Sept. 2003 to 31 Aug. 2022)

Share price ALPN

6.02%

Monthly NAV (net, est.)

5.66%

Allocations in % of Total Assets

Region

Net Cash

0.7%

Japan

7.8%

14.7%

31.3%

USA

Global

17.6%

China

27.9%

Europe

Asset Class

Equity - Merger Arbitrage

Real Estate (Legacy)

2.6%

8.9%

Equity -

23.1% Long/Short

Credit

28.4%

Opportunities

9.6%

26.6%

Blockchain/ Digital

Equity - Long Only

Assets

Investment Manager

Alpine Select 24.1%

75.9%

External Manager

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.

The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.

Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Price-History in CHF for the Period

30 September 2003 to 31 August 2022

(Share price: net annualized return 6.02% | NAV: Net annualized return 5.66%)

16

14

12

NAV

Share price SIX

10

8

6

4

2

-

Jan-03

Jan-05

Jan-07

Jan-09

Jan-11

Jan-13

Jan-15

Jan-17

Jan-19

Jan-21

NAV Performance (in %)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

2022

-1.4

-3.2

0.4

-0.1

-1.5

-5.3

1.5

-3.5

-12.6

2021

0.3

3.0

4.2

1.7

1.4

0.0

-0.6

1.2

4.9

-2.0

1.0

2.9

19.6

2020

-0.1

-1.6

-3.4

-4.6

2.4

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.4

-0.2

1.7

3.5

3.1

2019

0.5

1.1

1.8

0.9

0.5

-0.9

1.7

-1.3

0.4

0.1

2.7

0.5

9.5

2018

2.4

0.3

-0.2

-0.1

0.4

-1.5

0.9

-0.2

-0.0

-1.9

-4.7

-3.0

-9.9

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date

18.09.1997

ISIN

CH0019199550

Management fees

None

Listing

SIX Swiss Exchange

Outstanding shares

8,851,916

Performance fees

None

Stock Exchange Symbol

ALPN

Custodian

Bank Julius Baer

Advisory fees

TCHF 108/annually

Contact

Alpine Select Ltd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.ch www.alpine-select.ch

Disclaimer

None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 32,0 M - -
Net income 2021 23,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 111 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Non-Executive Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Michel Vukotic Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
