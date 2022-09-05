Alpine Select : August 2022

About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.
The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.
Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.
Price-History in CHF for the Period
30 September 2003 to 31 August 2022
(Share price: net annualized return 6.02% | NAV: Net annualized return 5.66%)
NAV Performance (in %)
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
-1.4
|
-3.2
|
0.4
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
-5.3
|
1.5
|
-3.5
|
|
|
|
|
-12.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
0.3
|
3.0
|
4.2
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
0.0
|
-0.6
|
1.2
|
4.9
|
-2.0
|
1.0
|
2.9
|
19.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
-0.1
|
-1.6
|
-3.4
|
-4.6
|
2.4
|
0.6
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
-0.2
|
1.7
|
3.5
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
-0.9
|
1.7
|
-1.3
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
2.7
|
0.5
|
9.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2.4
|
0.3
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
-1.5
|
0.9
|
-0.2
|
-0.0
|
-1.9
|
-4.7
|
-3.0
|
-9.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alpine Facts
|
Incorporation date
|
18.09.1997
|
ISIN
|
CH0019199550
|
Management fees
|
None
|
Listing
|
SIX Swiss Exchange
|
Outstanding shares
|
8,851,916
|
Performance fees
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Exchange Symbol
|
ALPN
|
Custodian
|
Bank Julius Baer
|
Advisory fees
|
TCHF 108/annually
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact
Alpine Select Ltd.
Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.ch www.alpine-select.ch
Disclaimer
None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.
While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.