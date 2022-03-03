Alpine Select : February 2022

After months of diplomatic efforts, the before unthinkable has happened with Russia launching a full-scale invasion on the sovereignty of Ukraine. Images of Russian tanks and helicopter squadrons blitzing through Ukraine have shocked the world. As horrific as this war on Eastern Europe soil is, global equity markets appear to have bottomed out; for now. Tightening monetary policy and the ongoing geopolitical tension have already contributed to falling markets since last Novem- ber. In February, the selected indices performed as follows: S&P 500 -3%, NASDAQ -4.5%, CSI 300 +0.4% and TOPIX JPN +1.3%.
The broader Digital Assets Market was flat over the month, with strong catch-up performances towards the end of February. Prominent assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Terra (LUNA) and Solana ended the month in positive territory. We continue to believe in the broader application of blockchain technology and are willing to endure the volatility of digital assets.
Highlighting our current investments in special situations seems appropriate in these uncertain times. We are currently exploiting merger ar- bitrage opportunities in Vifor Pharma («VIFN») and Arena Pharmaceutical («ARNA»), which make up around 17% of our portfolio. The VIFN deal is expected to close in early Q2 2022. Albeit the arbitrage situation in VIFN shares is managed efficiently by the market participants, the current opportunity still represents a 3% discount. The ARNA deal is expected to close in March 2022. ARNA, a rather overlooked arbitrage situation, is still trading around $95. Pfizer's all-cash offer is USD 100 per share, representing a current 4.9% discount.
Our special situation discounted asset, IP Group, had a difficult start to 2022. The discount to NAV widened to 40%, although news flow from the portfolio remains robust and encouraging. For example, financing rounds by IP Group's portfolio companies continue to be executed at prices at which IP Group posts new unrealized profits. This underscores the resilience of forward-thinking business powered by intellectual property.
As we continue to monitor the impact of this historic geopolitical depression on the economic and financial outcomes, we are also rigorously challenging our overall asset allocation. However, we have not made any changes yet.
We have no exposure to Russian or Ukrainian assets in the portfolio
in CHF
28-Feb-22
MTD
YTD
Share price ALPN
14.50
-6.45%
-5.84%
Latest NAV (net, est.)
14.64
-3.22%
-4.55%
HFRX Global HF Index
1,210.76
-0.43%
-1.99%
Net annualized return (30 Sept. 2003 to 28 Feb 2022)
Share price ALPN
6.52%
Monthly NAV (net, est.)
6.32%
Allocation by Region
(in % of Total Assets)
-9.6%
Global
Europe
7.0%
13.0%
China
USA
58.3%
15.2%
Japan
Cash
16.0%
Allocation by Asset Class
(in % of Total Assets)
Equity
-9.6%
7.4%
Credit
14.0%
51.8%
Hedge Funds
Digital Assets
16.6%
Real Estate (Legacy)
19.7%
Net Cash
Allocation by Listed/Unlisted
Investments and Cash (in % of Total Assets)
-9.6%
Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)
Unlisted Investments
IP Group PLC
Equity
15.2%
61.4%
Vifor Pharma Ltd.
Equity
12.7%
Listed Investments
48.1%
Cheyne New Europe Fund L.P.
Real Estate (Legacy)
7.4%
Nishkama Capital Offshore
Hedge Funds
5.4%
Net Cash
L1 Digital SICAV
Digital Assets
5.1%
About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.
The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.
Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.
Price-History in CHF for the Period
30 September 2003 to 28 February 2022
(Share price: net annualized return 6.52% | NAV: Net annualized return 6.32%)
None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.
While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.