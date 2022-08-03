Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alpine Select AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPN   CH0019199550

ALPINE SELECT AG

(ALPN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-02 am EDT
12.90 CHF   +0.78%
12:39pALPINE SELECT : July 2022
PU
07/05ALPINE SELECT : June 2022
PU
06/03ALPINE SELECT : May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpine Select : July 2022

08/03/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Report - July 2022

Market commentary

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points to 2.5% and stressed that it will continue to fight inflation even if it leads to a period of economic weakness and a slowing job market. Inflation remains stubbornly high, yet market participants interpreted that interest rates may be at the top already. Politicians debate whether or not the US is officially in reces- sion, while the main western indices all print a green month: S&P +9.1%; NASDAQ: +12.4%; DAX +5.5%; SMI +3.7%.

China's index CSI 300 lost 7% in July upon worsening current demand weakness. In addition, the market corrected in mid-July due to concerns around mortgage repayment risks for unfinished property devel- opments.

On geopolitics, it's a difficult juncture for the US-China relations which is threatening to stray away from strategic competition to open animos- ity. Different standpoints on Russia and Taiwan add difficulty to the bipolar world where US and China are the heavyweights.

Portfolio commentary

At the time of writing, the message is out that the Vifor closing will take place on 9 August 2022, hence significantly de-risking our portfolio.

Our discounted special situation position IP Group had a solid month recovering from the lows (+22%). Half-year results will be released on 3 August, and we estimate the current discount to NAV to be at 45%.

Digital assets rebounded strongly in July. Bitcoin as the leading asset was up +25% and the second most important blockchain, Ethereum, upon which the various smart contract applications run, was up +70%. After years of research, development, and testing, Ethereum will transition from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (The Merge) in the coming months. We expect our liquid allocation to also increase accordingly.

Portfolio activity

Alpine Select advocates further blockchain adoption and we are selectively seeking to further diversify our allocation. Through our trusted investment partners at Rockaway, we could secure an USD 1m stake in a16z funds, which is currently the most important capital provider in the still maturing digital asset industry.

Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)

IP Group PLC

Equity - Long Only

15.0%

Vifor Pharma Ltd.

Equity - Merger Arbitrage

14.9%

Cheyne New Europe Fund Inc.

Real Estate (Legacy)

8.5%

Nishkama Capital Offshore

Equity - Long/Short

6.1%

Northwest Feilong Fund Ltd.

Equity - Long/Short

5.8%

in CHF

31-Jul-22

MTD

YTD

Share price ALPN

12.80

-1.54%

-10.49%

Latest NAV (net, est.)

12.91

+1.49%

-9.40%

HFRX Global HF Index

1,168.44

+0.35%

-5.41%

Net annualized return (30 Sept. 2003 to 31 July 2022)

Share price ALPN

6.09%

Monthly NAV (net, est.)

5.89%

Allocations in % of Total Assets

Region

Net Cash

-10.3%

Japan

7.3%

USA

12.8%

54.9%

Global

China

17.5%

17.8%

Europe

Asset Class

Equity - Merger Arbitrage

Real Estate

(Legacy)

8.5%

18.5%

Equity -

Credit

22.2%

Long/Short

22.4%

Opportunities

11.1%

27.7%

Blockchain/

Digital Assets

Equity - Long Only

Investment Manager

Alpine Select

28.7%

71.3%

External Manager

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.

The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.

Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.

Price-History in CHF for the Period

30 September 2003 to 30 June 2022

(Share price: net annualized return 6.09% | NAV: Net annualized return 5.89%)

16

14

12

NAV

Share price SIX

10

8

6

4

2

-

Jan-03

Jan-05

Jan-07

Jan-09

Jan-11

Jan-13

Jan-15

Jan-17

Jan-19

Jan-21

NAV Performance (in %)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

2022

-1.4

-3.2

0.4

-0.1

-1.5

-5.3

1.5

-9.40

2021

0.3

3.0

4.2

1.7

1.4

0.0

-0.6

1.2

4.9

-2.0

1.0

2.9

19.6

2020

-0.1

-1.6

-3.4

-4.6

2.4

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.4

-0.2

1.7

3.5

3.1

2019

0.5

1.1

1.8

0.9

0.5

-0.9

1.7

-1.3

0.4

0.1

2.7

0.5

9.5

2018

2.4

0.3

-0.2

-0.1

0.4

-1.5

0.9

-0.2

-0.0

-1.9

-4.7

-3.0

-9.9

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date

18.09.1997

ISIN

CH0019199550

Management fees

None

Listing

SIX Swiss Exchange

Outstanding shares

8,851,916

Performance fees

None

Stock Exchange Symbol

ALPN

Custodian

Bank Julius Baer

Advisory fees

TCHF 108/annually

Contact

Alpine Select Ltd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.ch www.alpine-select.ch

Disclaimer

None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimer

Alpine Select AG published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPINE SELECT AG
12:39pALPINE SELECT : July 2022
PU
07/05ALPINE SELECT : June 2022
PU
06/03ALPINE SELECT : May 2022
PU
05/3131.05.2022 ALPINE SELECT AG : Fortführung des Aktienrückkaufprogramms 2020 - 2022
PU
05/31Alpine Select AG's Equity Buyback Plan Extended till May 31, 2023.
CI
05/31Tranche Update on Alpine Select AG's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 16, 202..
CI
04/11ALPINE SELECT : Invitation to the AGM 2022
PU
04/06Alpine Select AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/066.04.2022 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Annual report
PU
04/04ALPINE SELECT : March 2022
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 32,0 M - -
Net income 2021 23,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 114 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ALPINE SELECT AG
Duration : Period :
Alpine Select AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPINE SELECT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudia Habermacher Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Julius Bär Non-Executive Chairman
Lukas Hoppe Chief Operating Officer
Michel Vukotic Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Thomas Amstutz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPINE SELECT AG-16.23%120
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.24%100 568
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.52%76 940
UBS GROUP AG-6.76%52 324
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.05%34 708
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-21.17%32 405