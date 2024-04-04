Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zug, 4 April 2024

Alpine Select Ltd.: Annual results, portfolio development and investment activities, corporate actions 2023 | Outlook 2024 | Proposal for a new member of the board of directors

Looking back at the year 2023

Looking back, 2023 is likely to be remembered as the year when the first applications of artificial intelligence became mainstream. Noteworthy is also the resilience shown by the "magnificent seven" (Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, Am- azon, Tesla and Microsoft) stocks, which experienced substantial gains throughout the year.

Overall, 2023 surpassed many expectations, with most asset classes ending the year in positive territory. The significant rise in yields, reaching levels not seen since the global financial crisis, initially impacted both stocks and bonds. The bond markets particularly required strong nerves. However, due to a sharper-than-expected decrease in inflation during 2023 and market anticipation of the beginning of an interest rate cutting cycle in 2024, yields declined again, allowing bonds to end the year positively as well. There is an optimistic consensus that 2024 will mark the beginning of interest rate cuts by central banks, heralding a new economic cycle.

The Alpine Select portfolio remained fully invested, yet defensively positioned from a risk-adjusted standpoint. The Net Asset Value (NAV) development for the year was +0.13% (an increase from CHF 7.71 to CHF 7.72 per share). This includes an ordinary dividend of CHF 1.00 per share distributed in May 2023, as well as an extraordinary dividend of CHF 3.00 per share distributed in September 2023. Throughout the reporting period, the shares traded near the NAV.

In the FER financial reporting, Alpine Select (the "Company") reports an annual loss of CHF 433,000 as of 31 Decem- ber 2023. In the comparative period (year 2022) a loss of CHF 29.98 million was reported.

Portfolio Development and Investment Activities

Exit of regional Far East exposure

In the first half of 2023, engagements with a focus on the regional Chinese market were divested. Heightened tensions and mutual hostility observed between the US and China amplified uncertainties and operational risks, prompting a re-evaluation of regional allocations.

Having maintained exposure to the Chinese market for nearly six years, Alpine Select has opted to exit this regional investment theme. As a result, the Alpine Select overall portfolio now holds reduced regional exposure, primarily through one Japanese manager, Bengal Asset Management.

The resurgence of interest rates in Western markets has led to the conclusion that the risk/reward balance in the Western world is now more favorable. Given the economic backdrop in China, in hindsight, this has been the right macro decision.