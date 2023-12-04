About AlpineSelect

AlpineSelectLtd is an investmentcompanydomiciledinZugand has beenlisted on the SIXSwissExchangesince1998.TheCompanyoffers shareholders thekeybenefit of investingintoa globaldiversified andCHFhedgedalternative investmentportfolio.

Theportfolioexposureis actively beingrisk adjustedto current market sentiment and outlook. The investmentstyleisvalue-oriented,and the investmentsare selected basedon theCompany'stargetreturn of 6-8%p.a. aboveCHFrisk free rate.

AlpineSelectmaintains anactive and constructive dialoguewithmanagementand board ofdirectors of itsportfolio

companies inthe bestinterest of ourshareholders.Alpine Selectdoesnotcharge any management orperformance fees.

Price-HistoryinCHFfor the Period

30 September2003 to30 November 2023

(Shareprice:net annualized retum 4.90% NAV:Net annualized retum 4.82%)

10 NAV Share priceSIX 8 6 2 Jan-03 Jan-05 Jan-07 Jan-09 Jan-11 Jan-13 Jan-15 Jan-17 Jan-19 Jan-21 Jan-23

NAV Performance (in%)

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec YTD 2023 1.5 2.5 -2.8 0.3 -0.3 -0.7 0.9 -0.5 2.3 3.8 2.3 3.1 2022 -1.4 -3.2 0.4 -0.1 -1.5 -5.3 1.5 -3.5 3.3 -2.0 1.2 -2.0 -18.2 2021 0.3 3.0 4.2 1.7 1.4 0.0 -0.6 1.2 4.9 -2.0 1.0 2.9 19.6 2020 -0.1 -1.6 3.4 -4.6 24 0.6 2.6 0.9 1.4 -0.2 17 3.5 3.1 2019 0.5 1.1 1.8 0.9 0.5 -0.9 1.7 -1.3 0.4 0.1 27 0.5 9.5

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date 18.09.1997 ISIN CH0019199550 Management fees None Lsting SIXSwissExchange Outstanding shares 8,709,900 Performance Tees None StockExchange Symbol ALPN Custodian Bank Julius Baer Advisory fees TCHF108/annual ly

Contact

Alpine SelectLtd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6800Zug/Switzerland

T+41 (0)417204411

investorrelations@alpine-select.ch

www.alpine-select.ch

Disclaimer

None of the information inthis report does, by itself,constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652aof the Swiss Codeof Obligations and issubject to changewithout notice. Thedata is

intended for information purposes only and isprovided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read allinformation needed to evaluate the nvestment, including, but not limitedto the documents providing mportant disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While someinformation used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sourcesconsidered to be reliable, Alpine Select AGneither guarantees itsaccuracyor completeness nor

acceptsliabilityfor any direct or consequentia lossesarising from itsuse. Shares inAlpine Selectare not bank deposts, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the prIncipal amount invested.

This investment isnot guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Pastperformance isnot indicative of future results.