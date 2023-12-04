ALPINE Month

Economic conditions are oetter thanmost experts anticipatedafter a

period ofaggressivemonetary tightening.The macrodatapoints are

suggesting infaionisindeedfalling,realgrowth isrunningabovetrend

and thelabour market has startedto normalize without a material rise

Inunemployment.

The EUinfaiondatawascoming inlower-than-expectedandUS GDP

data wasstrong.The markets arealreadyprcinginfirstcuts bythe

Fed meetinginMarch 2024."Galdilocks mightmeet theSantaRally".

The marketsentiment wasstronginNovember. Bonds rallied onfallingyields and equities posted strong returns:S&P 500+8,.9%, Nasdaq

+10.7%and the SMI gained4.5%.

However, strongrealgrowthandcoolinginfationhave been enabled

inpartby amuch-larger-than-expectedfiscaldefict,whichISunlikely

topersist in2024.

Another interestingfact caughtoureyes;Oilhas corrected USD15

fromtherecenttopgiven thetensegeopclitical situation.

Portfolio comments

Our coreposition IPGrouphad a solid recoveryinNovember +15% TheCSInterswiss fund, whichis stilltradingat a discountof -18%to

NAV advanced +8.8% giventheimprovedmacro trends.

The broacer DigitalAssetindustryposteda stellar monthagain.Our

largestsingle digitalcurrency exposure iswithSolana (SOL)which ished asacore portfolioinvestment intheRockawayBlockchain Fund.

Thsisnotable,asSolana wasup+65% inNovember given positive newsonapplicationleveland agrowing ecosystemofpartnersusing

theSolana Blockchain (e.g. Coinbase).Other leadingBlockchains like

BIC+9.5%and ETH +13.1%also trended up.

Thsmove snotable because ChangpengZhao, thebossofBinance,

resigned afterpleading guiltytocriminalmoney-launder ng charges. Hebecomes the thirdfounder of a majorcentralized cryptoexchange(af-

terBitmex and FTX) tobeconvicted ofcr mes payinga$50million fine

personal yaspartof a $4.3Btotal settlement! This marksthe latestblow tothe centralizedcryptoworld sincethe implosionof FTX.

  • ember

:

In CHF

31-Oct-23

MTD

YTD

Share priceALPN

7.20

-1.37%

-9.12%

Latest NAV (net,est.)

7.42

+2.30%

-3.13%

HFRXGlobal HF Index

1,131.24

+0.81%

-1.90%

Netannualized return(30 Sept 2003 to80 November 2023)

Share priceALPN

4.90%

Monthly NAV(net, est.)

4.82%

Allocations in% ofTotal Assets

Region JapanNetCash

1.38% -0.6%

USA

Europe

Global

Asset Class NetCash

0.6%

Equity -

Long/Short

Real Estate

Equity -

Long Only

Credit

Blockchain /

Opportunities

gtalAssets

Investment Manager

Alpine Select

TopPositionsof the Portfolio (in% of TotalAssets)

CheyneTotal Return CreditFund

CreditOpportunities

16.7%

IPGroup PLC

Equity-Long Only

14.9%

Cheyne NewEurope FundInc.

Real Estate

13.6%

Nishkama CapitalOffshore

External Manager

Equity-Long/Short

1.9%

Idersia Ltd.

CreditOpportunities

4.9%

About AlpineSelect

AlpineSelectLtd is an investmentcompanydomiciledinZugand has beenlisted on the SIXSwissExchangesince1998.TheCompanyoffers shareholders thekeybenefit of investingintoa globaldiversified andCHFhedgedalternative investmentportfolio.

Theportfolioexposureis actively beingrisk adjustedto current market sentiment and outlook. The investmentstyleisvalue-oriented,and the investmentsare selected basedon theCompany'stargetreturn of 6-8%p.a. aboveCHFrisk free rate.

AlpineSelectmaintains anactive and constructive dialoguewithmanagementand board ofdirectors of itsportfolio

companies inthe bestinterest of ourshareholders.Alpine Selectdoesnotcharge any management orperformance fees.

Price-HistoryinCHFfor the Period

30 September2003 to30 November 2023

(Shareprice:net annualized retum 4.90% NAV:Net annualized retum 4.82%)

10

NAV

Share priceSIX

8

6

2

Jan-03

Jan-05

Jan-07

Jan-09

Jan-11

Jan-13

Jan-15

Jan-17

Jan-19

Jan-21

Jan-23

NAV Performance (in%)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

YTD

2023

1.5

2.5

-2.8

0.3

-0.3

-0.7

0.9

-0.5

2.3

3.8

2.3

3.1

2022

-1.4

-3.2

0.4

-0.1

-1.5

-5.3

1.5

-3.5

3.3

-2.0

1.2

-2.0

-18.2

2021

0.3

3.0

4.2

1.7

1.4

0.0

-0.6

1.2

4.9

-2.0

1.0

2.9

19.6

2020

-0.1

-1.6

3.4

-4.6

24

0.6

2.6

0.9

1.4

-0.2

17

3.5

3.1

2019

0.5

1.1

1.8

0.9

0.5

-0.9

1.7

-1.3

0.4

0.1

27

0.5

9.5

Alpine Facts

Incorporation date

18.09.1997

ISIN

CH0019199550

Management fees

None

Lsting

SIXSwissExchange

Outstanding shares

8,709,900

Performance Tees

None

StockExchange Symbol

ALPN

Custodian

Bank Julius Baer

Advisory fees

TCHF108/annual ly

Contact

Alpine SelectLtd.

Gotthardstrasse 31, 6800Zug/Switzerland

T+41 (0)417204411

investorrelations@alpine-select.ch

www.alpine-select.ch

Disclaimer

None of the information inthis report does, by itself,constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652aof the Swiss Codeof Obligations and issubject to changewithout notice. Thedata is

intended for information purposes only and isprovided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read allinformation needed to evaluate the nvestment, including, but not limitedto the documents providing mportant disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.

While someinformation used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sourcesconsidered to be reliable, Alpine Select AGneither guarantees itsaccuracyor completeness nor

acceptsliabilityfor any direct or consequentia lossesarising from itsuse. Shares inAlpine Selectare not bank deposts, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the prIncipal amount invested.

This investment isnot guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Pastperformance isnot indicative of future results.

