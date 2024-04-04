Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zug, 8 January 2024

Alpine Select Ltd.: Preliminary information on the annual results for 2023 (Swiss GAAP FER)

Alpine Select AG («Alpine Select» / the «Company») hereby informs its shareholders and other interested market participants that it expects a loss of approximately CHF 140,000 in its Swiss GAAP FER financial reporting for the 2023 financial year. In the comparative period (financial year 2022) a loss of CHF 29.975 million was reported.

These figures are the preliminary results based on the current status of the closing activities and the documents available to the Company to date for the valuation of its investments. Alpine Select will publish the final 2023 annual results and the audited annual report 2023 with detailed information at the end of March / beginning of April 2024.

Alpine Select publishes its consolidated net asset value (NAV) on a weekly basis. This guarantees a timely flow of information to shareholders and other interested parties regarding the development of the Company's portfolio.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch)or visit our website www.alpine-select.ch.

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment port- folio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.