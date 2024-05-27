Press Release

Zug, 27 May 2024

Alpine Select Ltd.: The ordinary shareholders' meeting approves all agenda items and proposals proposed by the board of directors

In detail, the shareholders' meeting 2024 of Alpine Select Ltd. passed the following resolutions:

The annual report 2023 (statutory financial statements as well as the consolidated financial statements in accord- ance with Swiss GAAP FER) was approved and the compensation report 2023 was approved in a consultative vote. Additionally, the proposal to carry forward the entire balance sheet profit to new account was approved. Discharge was granted to the members of the board of directors and the management for the 2023 financial year. The members of the board of directors Raymond J. Baer, Thomas Amstutz, Dieter Dubs and Michel Vukotic were re-elected individually and each for a term of office of one year until conclusion of the next ordinary shareholders' meeting. Rémy A. Bersier was elected as a new member of the board of directors for a term of office of one year until conclusion of the next ordinary shareholders' meeting. In addition, Raymond J. Baer was re-elected as pres- ident of the board of directors for term of office of one year. Raymond J. Baer and Dieter Dubs were re-elected as members of the compensation committee for a term of office of one year.

BDO Ltd., Zurich, was re-elected as the Company's auditors for the business year 2024. HütteLAW AG, Cham, was re-elected as independent proxy for a one-year term of office until the end of the next ordinary shareholders' meeting. The shareholders also approved the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for the board of directors for the coming term of office (AGM 2024 to AGM 2025) and the maximum total amount of compensation for the management (for the coming financial year 2025).

At today's ordinary shareholders' meeting, 54.74% of all shares were represented.

The detailed voting results and the summary minutes will be available on the website www.alpine-select.ch/en/inves-tors#downloadsno later than 31 May 2024.

For further information, please contact Claudia Habermacher (chabermacher@alpine-select.ch)or visit the website www.alpine-select.ch.

About Alpine Select

Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers its shareholders the key benefit of investing into a diversified alternative investment port- folio. Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of its shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.