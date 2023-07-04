Monthly Report - June 2023
Market commentary
To the surprise of many market participants the rally in tech-based risk assets continues. 2023 was dominated by the megatrend 'Artificial In- telligence'. The power of this phenomenon becomes apparently clear when comparing the leading US indices: NASDAQ (tech heavy) was up +32% YTD; S+P 500 +16% and Dow Jones Industrial +3.5%. As an additional comparison, the Swiss Market Index was up +5%.
After a few previous false starts, the Japanese market - forgotten by investors for many years - finally appears ready for a new beginning. Japan's economy has undergone significant changes, even though the market is still not completely aware of them. Seen as an Asian exposure alternative to China, Japan equities could profit and Nikkei Index gained +27%.
Meanwhile, the heightened valuations of risk assets led to an alignment of yield across asset classes, which is unusual. In June, the yield on cash (in USD), Investment Grade bonds, and US equities were at 5%
- all the same. There should be some considerations why participants are buying risky equities at a 5% earnings yield when there is a risk-free 5% yield in US money market funds.
A strong rebound was seen in leading digital assets Bitcoin (+83%) and Ethereum (+54%).
Portfolio comments
Given the lofty valuations we remain disciplined in holding 20.7% cash.
In July we expect Idorsia's prospective strategic transaction for its Asia Pacific (ex-China) operations to materialize and securing up to CHF 400 million for the company.
Portfolio activities
We engaged in a new Merger Arbitrage Position. Pharma giant Pfizer announced in March that it is to acquire oncology specialist Biotech Seagen for $229 per Seagen share (all cash). In June Seagen shares traded below $200 which we believe marked an attractive entry point to engage. We expect the deal to close before year end and target a +12% arbitrage-gain in CHF on the position (incl. FX hedge costs).
in CHF
30-June-23
MTD
YTD
Share price ALPN
11.00
0.00%
-0.83%
Latest NAV (net, est.)
10.76
-0.75%
0.34%
HFRX Global HF Index
1,137.51
0.37%
-1.36%
Net annualized return (30 Sept 2003 to 30 June 2023)
Share price ALPN
5.46%
Monthly NAV (net, est.)
5.11%
Allocations in % of Total Assets
Region
Net Cash
China
20.7%
31.2% Europe
1.7%
Japan
3.1%
USA
16.5%
26.9%
Global
Asset Class
Equity -
Long/Short
Net Cash
20.7%
12.6%
Real Estate
20.6% Equity -
10.2%
Long Only
(Legacy)
4.3%
31.7%
Blockchain /
Credit
Digital
Opportunities
Investment Manager
Alpine Select
Top Positions of the Portfolio (in % of Total Assets)
43.1%
Cash (net)
Net Cash
20.7%
56.9%
IP Group PLC
Equity - Long Only
11.8%
Cheyne Total Return Credit Fund
Credit Opportunities
10.9%
External Manager
Cheyne New Europe Fund Inc.
Real Estate (Legacy)
10.2%
Nishkama Capital Offshore
Equity - Long/Short
5.5%
About Alpine Select
Alpine Select Ltd is an investment company domiciled in Zug and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1998. The Company offers shareholders the key benefit of investing into a global diversified and CHF hedged alternative investment portfolio.
The portfolio exposure is actively being risk adjusted to current market sentiment and outlook. The investment style is value-oriented, and the investments are selected based on the Company's target return of 6-8% p.a. above CHF risk free rate.
Alpine Select maintains an active and constructive dialogue with management and board of directors of its portfolio companies in the best interest of our shareholders. Alpine Select does not charge any management or performance fees.
Price-History in CHF for the Period
30 September 2003 to 30 June 2023
(Share price: net annualized return 5.46% | NAV: Net annualized return 5.11%)
16
NAV
Share price SIX
14
12
10
8
6
4
2
-
Jan-03
Jan-05
Jan-07
Jan-09
Jan-11
Jan-13
Jan-15
Jan-17
Jan-19
Jan-21
Jan-23
NAV Performance (in %)
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
July
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
YTD
2023
1.5
2.5
-2.8
0.3
-0.3
-0.7
0.3
2022
-1.4
-3.2
0.4
-0.1
-1.5
-5.3
1.5
-3.5
-3.3
-2.0
1.2
-2.0
-18.2
2021
0.3
3.0
4.2
1.7
1.4
0.0
-0.6
1.2
4.9
-2.0
1.0
2.9
19.6
2020
-0.1
-1.6
-3.4
-4.6
2.4
0.6
2.6
0.9
1.4
-0.2
1.7
3.5
3.1
2019
0.5
1.1
1.8
0.9
0.5
-0.9
1.7
-1.3
0.4
0.1
2.7
0.5
9.5
Alpine Facts
Incorporation date
18.09.1997
Listing
SIX Swiss Exchange
Stock Exchange Symbol
ALPN
Contact
Alpine Select Ltd.
Gotthardstrasse 31, 6300 Zug / Switzerland T +41 (0)41 720 4411 investorrelations@alpine-select.chwww.alpine-select.ch
ISIN
CH0019199550
Outstanding shares
8,709,900
Custodian
Bank Julius Baer
Management fees
None
Performance fees
None
Advisory fees
TCHF 108/annually
Disclaimer
None of the information in this report does, by itself, constitute an offering or an offering circular according to Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations and is subject to change without notice. The data is intended for information purposes only and is provided without any warranty of any kind, either express or implied. Before making an investment, you must obtain and carefully read all information needed to evaluate the investment, including, but not limited to the documents providing important disclosures regarding risks, fees, and expenses.
While some information used on this report may have been obtained from published and unpublished sources considered to be reliable, Alpine Select AG neither guarantees its accuracy or completeness nor accepts liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. Shares in Alpine Select are not bank deposits, and are subject to investment risks, including the loss of the principal amount invested. This investment is not guaranteed by Alpine Select AG. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
