Alps Alpine : A multi-use milli-wave radar sensor of wireless setting, "Type 1A1M" will be released from IDEC ALPS Technologies.

PRESS RELEASE

April 25, 2023

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

High environment-resistance performance that allows detection even under rainfall, vapor, and

dust floating conditions

A compact multi-usemilli-wave radar sensor of wireless setting, "Type

1A1M" will be released from IDEC ALPS Technologies Co., Ltd.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6770; President & CEO: Toshihiro Kuriyama, Headquarters: Tokyo) has established a joint company, IDEC ALPS Technologies Co., Ltd. (Representative Director & President: Tomonori Nishiki, Headquarters: Osaka) with IDEC Corporation (TSE: 6652; Representative Director & President: Toshiyuki Funaki, Headquarters: Osaka) in September 2021 and been developing products aiming for "contributing to a safe and secure society through the provision of new HMI value." We here announce the release of our first product, a compact multi-usemillimeter-wave radar sensor of wireless setting, "Type 1A1M." The release date is scheduled to be Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Product Overview

Multi-usemillimeter-wave radar sensors can detect the presence or absence of the object up to a distance of approximately 10 meters, the distance to the object, the reflection intensity of the object, and the designated object only, by sensing through irradiating high- frequency radar (60 GHz for this product) onto it. By using the method of millimeter-wave radar sensing, the product has low power consumption and excellent environmental resistance and can be used outdoors in the afternoon sun, rainfall, or snow, and under vapor or powdery dust floating conditions, where detection is difficult when using optical types, and has higher environmental resistance than ultrasonic types.

Unlike the products using millimeter-wave radar commercialized so far for industrial equipment, here we developed the product, which would match to customers' needs in the industry market, by making full use of Alps Alpine's technology cultivated for consumer and automotive markets and HMI technology and know-how for industrial equipment that IDEC possess, and by accumulating steady know-how through demonstration tests. The product is being developed through collaboration and cooperation of both companies' domestic and overseas bases under remote settings and is an embodiment of innovation through diversity, which has gathered the strengths of both companies with different corporate cultures, values, and ways of thinking.

Main Features

Realized IoT by Bluetooth® integration

・Setting and monitoring of the sensor units are available from various terminals via wireless operation・Provides easy and convenient setting and monitoring tools for laptops, smartphones, and tablets

Hardware configuration employing a millimeter wave technology

・The unrivaled beam-forming technology realized the beam range of fewer false positives