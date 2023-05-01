Advanced search
    6770   JP3126400005

ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD

(6770)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-01 am EDT
1184.00 JPY   -4.13%
Alps Alpine : A multi-use milli-wave radar sensor of wireless setting, "Type 1A1M" will be released from IDEC ALPS Technologies.

05/01/2023 | 01:08am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

April 25, 2023

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

High environment-resistance performance that allows detection even under rainfall, vapor, and

dust floating conditions

A compact multi-usemilli-wave radar sensor of wireless setting, "Type

1A1M" will be released from IDEC ALPS Technologies Co., Ltd.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6770; President & CEO: Toshihiro Kuriyama, Headquarters: Tokyo) has established a joint company, IDEC ALPS Technologies Co., Ltd. (Representative Director & President: Tomonori Nishiki, Headquarters: Osaka) with IDEC Corporation (TSE: 6652; Representative Director & President: Toshiyuki Funaki, Headquarters: Osaka) in September 2021 and been developing products aiming for "contributing to a safe and secure society through the provision of new HMI value." We here announce the release of our first product, a compact multi-usemillimeter-wave radar sensor of wireless setting, "Type 1A1M." The release date is scheduled to be Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Product Overview

Multi-usemillimeter-wave radar sensors can detect the presence or absence of the object up to a distance of approximately 10 meters, the distance to the object, the reflection intensity of the object, and the designated object only, by sensing through irradiating high- frequency radar (60 GHz for this product) onto it. By using the method of millimeter-wave radar sensing, the product has low power consumption and excellent environmental resistance and can be used outdoors in the afternoon sun, rainfall, or snow, and under vapor or powdery dust floating conditions, where detection is difficult when using optical types, and has higher environmental resistance than ultrasonic types.

Unlike the products using millimeter-wave radar commercialized so far for industrial equipment, here we developed the product, which would match to customers' needs in the industry market, by making full use of Alps Alpine's technology cultivated for consumer and automotive markets and HMI technology and know-how for industrial equipment that IDEC possess, and by accumulating steady know-how through demonstration tests. The product is being developed through collaboration and cooperation of both companies' domestic and overseas bases under remote settings and is an embodiment of innovation through diversity, which has gathered the strengths of both companies with different corporate cultures, values, and ways of thinking.

Main Features

Realized IoT by Bluetooth® integration

Setting and monitoring of the sensor units are available from various terminals via wireless operationProvides easy and convenient setting and monitoring tools for laptops, smartphones, and tablets

Hardware configuration employing a millimeter wave technology

The unrivaled beam-forming technology realized the beam range of fewer false positives

The radio wave certification was obtained for the interference-preventingand radio wave emission- controlling functions installed, which was the first case in Japan, and realized high radio wave output Expanded applications by making use of the exclusive reflectorthat is patent-pending

Algorithms applicable to various applications

By developing various algorithms to be implemented on the firmware (FW), flexible adaptation

depending on the applications is possibleon the same hardware by rewriting the FW

Usage Scenarios

Presence/absence detection

Detection of vehicles in parking lots (vehicle/person identification algorithm will be installed)

Light-absorbing materials (detection of rubbers and blackish color workpieces, etc.)

Distance detection

Detection of vehicle widths when entering car wash equipment

Detection of liquid level in tanks from outside through a resin window Prevention of pinching for high-place work vehicles, etc.

*Detailed information is available on the website of IDEC ALPS Technologies Co., Ltd. Refer to the link below.

(URLhttps://iat.idec.com/)

Future Development

We will further expand our product lineup such as application-specific output functions and various beam- forming lenses, to meet a variety of industry needs including special vehicles, parking lots, stations, and infrastructure, in addition to the FA industry.

We are currently developing two product series, other than the multi-usemillimeter-wave radar sensor "Type 1A1M." By launching these three series, we aim to realize a business scale of one billion JPY in the next three years.

*Reference: Standard price Open price

*Reference: Overview of IDEC ALPS Technologies Co., Ltd.

Company Name

IDEC ALPS Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquarters Location

2-6-64 Nishimiyahara, Yodogawa-ku,Osaka-shi

Capital amount

One hundred million JPY

Tomonori Nishiki: Representative Director and President

Representative

(Managing Executive Officer of IDEC Corporation, in charge of

Technology Development and Environment)

Establishment

September 1st, 2021

Capital contribution ratio

IDEC 51%, Alps Alpine 49%

Business drafting and product planning, product development, and

Business lineup

manufacturing and sales of sensing products for industrial use, HMI

products, safety products, and wireless/communication

technologies

IR Section, Corporate Communication Department https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/common/inquiry.htmle-mail :alpsalpine-pr@alpsalpine.com

Disclaimer

Alps Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 05:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
