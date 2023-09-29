INTEGRATED

REPORT

2023

Publication of Integrated Report 2023

Integrated Report 2023 is based on our corporate philosophy, "Alps Alpine innovates value for humans and society on a brighter planet." Under this philosophy, we have defined the areas in which we provide value as "excitement," "safety," and the "environment," and have summarized our specific value creation activities and our strategies toward management, financial, human resources, envi- ronmental, corporate governance, and other important management issues from the viewpoint of integrated thinking.

Four years have passed since the former Alps Electric and the former Alpine merged in 2019. We are now in the second year of our 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan. During this period, the environment surrounding us continued to change

dramatically, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global production and supply and disruptions in the supply chain, as well as the rapid rise in prices of raw materials and components, soaring energy prices, rising labor costs, and other inflationary factors. Due to these factors, although net sales for the first year of our 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan exceeded our target, our operating income margin decreased from the previous year. To overcome this situation, we will realize our goal of becoming an "Innovative T-shaped Company (ITC101)," the type of company and business we are aiming for, by once again steadily advancing the business policies of the 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan, namely "Business Quality Improvement and Advancement," "Cost Reforms,"

and "Capability Reforms." In particular, we have organized and completed our "Human Resources Strategy," which is a pillar of our Capability Reforms and supports values creation, and our "Environmental Strategy," which is indispensable for the sustainable development and growth of society and the Company. Further detail on these strategies are available in this report. Please take your time to take in the information and give us your feedback and honest opinions.

The information contained in Integrated Report 2023 is the result of discussions involving all of the Company's directors, and, as the person responsible for issuing this report, I hereby declare that our production process is legitimate and the content contained herein is accurate. Moreover, this report has been prepared with reference to the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation 2.0 of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Scope

Organizations

The report covers the entire Alps Alpine Group worldwide, although coverage may vary for different activities.

Period

The report principally covers the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, but it does include some activities occurring prior to or later than this period.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Numerical plans, activity plans, and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on judgments reached by Alps Alpine using the information currently available. Please understand that actual performance and results may vary considerably from scenarios described in forward-looking statements due to a wide range of factors.

Published in September 2023

(METI) and the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation.

August 2023

Satoshi Kodaira

Director, Executive Vice President

CFO, Corporate Planning

Person in charge of issuing integrated report

C E O M E S S A G E

Value Creation Story Value Creation Activities Business Activities Data Section

We are accelerating our evolution into an Innovative T-shaped Company that continues to create value beyond expectations and projections by focusing management resources on the integration of hardware and software.

Hideo Izumi

Representative Director, President

Software Development as a Temporary Transfer was the Starting Point of My Career

My name is Hideo Izumi, and I am honored to have been appointed President and Representative Director of Alps Alpine.

I joined the former Alps Electric in 1985 and have spent most of my career in the business and engineering fields. Although my decision to join the Company was based on studying communications technology as a student, on the second day of my employment, I was transferred to the former Alpine Electronics, then a subsidiary of Alps Electric. Alps Electric, a hardware-only business at the time,

foresaw the growing importance of software that would come later and sent young employees to learn technology and know-how from Alpine, which excelled in the software domain. I was involved in software development related to car telephones at Alpine for around two and a half years. After returning to Alps Electric, I was assigned to hardware development and design, although I was late to the game compared to my peers. Looking back, there is no doubt that the awareness I was instilled with immediately after joining the company of the fact that a product is only complete when software is incorporated into the hardware had a significant impact on forming the rest of my career.

Note: President Izumi's photo was selected by a vote of employees.

ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.INTEGRATED REPORT 2023

4

