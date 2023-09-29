Publication of Integrated Report 2023

Integrated Report 2023 is based on our corporate philosophy, "Alps Alpine innovates value for humans and society on a brighter planet." Under this philosophy, we have defined the areas in which we provide value as "excitement," "safety," and the "environment," and have summarized our specific value creation activities and our strategies toward management, financial, human resources, envi- ronmental, corporate governance, and other important management issues from the viewpoint of integrated thinking.

Four years have passed since the former Alps Electric and the former Alpine merged in 2019. We are now in the second year of our 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan. During this period, the environment surrounding us continued to change

dramatically, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global production and supply and disruptions in the supply chain, as well as the rapid rise in prices of raw materials and components, soaring energy prices, rising labor costs, and other inflationary factors. Due to these factors, although net sales for the first year of our 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan exceeded our target, our operating income margin decreased from the previous year. To overcome this situation, we will realize our goal of becoming an "Innovative T-shaped Company (ITC101)," the type of company and business we are aiming for, by once again steadily advancing the business policies of the 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan, namely "Business Quality Improvement and Advancement," "Cost Reforms,"