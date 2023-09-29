INTEGRATED
REPORT
2023
Publication of Integrated Report 2023
Integrated Report 2023 is based on our corporate philosophy, "Alps Alpine innovates value for humans and society on a brighter planet." Under this philosophy, we have defined the areas in which we provide value as "excitement," "safety," and the "environment," and have summarized our specific value creation activities and our strategies toward management, financial, human resources, envi- ronmental, corporate governance, and other important management issues from the viewpoint of integrated thinking.
Four years have passed since the former Alps Electric and the former Alpine merged in 2019. We are now in the second year of our 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan. During this period, the environment surrounding us continued to change
dramatically, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global production and supply and disruptions in the supply chain, as well as the rapid rise in prices of raw materials and components, soaring energy prices, rising labor costs, and other inflationary factors. Due to these factors, although net sales for the first year of our 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan exceeded our target, our operating income margin decreased from the previous year. To overcome this situation, we will realize our goal of becoming an "Innovative T-shaped Company (ITC101)," the type of company and business we are aiming for, by once again steadily advancing the business policies of the 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan, namely "Business Quality Improvement and Advancement," "Cost Reforms,"
Promotion Structure
Person in Charge: Satoshi Kodaira, Director
Publication Office: Sustainability Promotion Office
Planning and Content Creation
Corporate Planning Office, Sustainability Promotion Office, and Corporate Communication Department
Content Creation and Support
Corporate Treasury Department, Corporate Accounting Department, Human Resources Department,
General Affairs Department, Information Systems Department, Intellectual Property Department, Compliance &
Audit Office, planning offices in charge of each business segment
Sales Planning Office, Engineering Planning Office, Production Planning Office, Procurement Planning Office, Quality Planning Office
and "Capability Reforms." In particular, we have organized and completed our "Human Resources Strategy," which is a pillar of our Capability Reforms and supports values creation, and our "Environmental Strategy," which is indispensable for the sustainable development and growth of society and the Company. Further detail on these strategies are available in this report. Please take your time to take in the information and give us your feedback and honest opinions.
The information contained in Integrated Report 2023 is the result of discussions involving all of the Company's directors, and, as the person responsible for issuing this report, I hereby declare that our production process is legitimate and the content contained herein is accurate. Moreover, this report has been prepared with reference to the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation 2.0 of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Scope
Organizations
The report covers the entire Alps Alpine Group worldwide, although coverage may vary for different activities.
Period
The report principally covers the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, but it does include some activities occurring prior to or later than this period.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Numerical plans, activity plans, and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on judgments reached by Alps Alpine using the information currently available. Please understand that actual performance and results may vary considerably from scenarios described in forward-looking statements due to a wide range of factors.
Published in September 2023
(METI) and the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation.
August 2023
Satoshi Kodaira
Director, Executive Vice President
CFO, Corporate Planning
Person in charge of issuing integrated report
Reporting Media
Integrated Report 2023
Website
Website
Website
Investor Relations
Sustainability
Our Company
https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/ir/
https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/csr/
https://www.alpsalpine.com/e/company/
Financial Information
Non-Financial Information
1
CHAPTER
Value Creation Story
CHAPTER
Value Creation Activities
01
4
CEO Message
02
17
Materiality
8
Alps Alpine's Value Creation Process
17
Materiality
9
History of Alps Alpine
18
Material Issues and Measures
10
Corporate Vision
19
Progress of the 2nd Mid-Term Business Plan
11
The Uniqueness of Alps Alpine
19
Business Quality Improvement and
12 Transition of Products and Technologies
Advancement
21
Cost Reforms
13
Alps Alpine Products and Their Markets
22
Capability Reforms
14
Alps Alpine's Social Value Proposition
23
Financial Strategy and Capital Management
15
Utilization and Strengthening of
26
Sustainability Management
Management Resources
27
Environmental Strategy for Realizing
a Sustainable Society
28
Decarbonization
29
Circular Economy
30
TCFD-Based Information Disclosure
33
Product Quality and Safety
34
Sustainable Procurement
35
Human Resource Strategy to Support
Value Creation
36
Securing and Developing Human Resources
37
Promotion of Job Satisfaction
38
Diversity and Inclusion
40
Respect for Human Rights
41
Workplace Environment and Occupational
CONTENTS
Health and Safety
42
Corporate Governance
47
Directors, Directors and Audit and
Supervisory Committee Members,
and Vice Presidents
49
Compliance
51
Risk Management
52
Outside Directors' Roundtable Discussion
56
Stakeholder Engagement
03CHAPTER
04CHAPTER
Business Activities
58 Overview of Business Operations
58 Component Segment
60 Sensor and Communication Segment
62 Module and System Segment
Data Section
- Financial Highlights
- Non-FinancialHighlights
- Summary of Key Management Indicators
69 ESG Data
- Corporate Data
- Stock Information
- Consolidated Financial Statements
74 Consolidated Balance Sheet
75 ConsolidatedStatement of Income and Comprehensive Income
76 ConsolidatedStatement of Changes in Net Assets
78 ConsolidatedStatement of Cash Flows
79 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
104 Independent Auditor's Report
2
Value Creation Story
C H A P T E R
4
CEO Message
01
8
Alps Alpine's Value Creation Process
9
History of Alps Alpine
10
Corporate Vision
11
The Uniqueness of Alps Alpine
12
Transition of Products and Technologies
13
Alps Alpine Products and Their Markets
14
Alps Alpine's Social Value Proposition
15
Utilization and Strengthening of Management Resources
3
C E O M E S S A G E
We are accelerating our evolution into an Innovative T-shaped Company that continues to create value beyond expectations and projections by focusing management resources on the integration of hardware and software.
Hideo Izumi
Representative Director, President
Software Development as a Temporary Transfer was the Starting Point of My Career
My name is Hideo Izumi, and I am honored to have been appointed President and Representative Director of Alps Alpine.
I joined the former Alps Electric in 1985 and have spent most of my career in the business and engineering fields. Although my decision to join the Company was based on studying communications technology as a student, on the second day of my employment, I was transferred to the former Alpine Electronics, then a subsidiary of Alps Electric. Alps Electric, a hardware-only business at the time,
foresaw the growing importance of software that would come later and sent young employees to learn technology and know-how from Alpine, which excelled in the software domain. I was involved in software development related to car telephones at Alpine for around two and a half years. After returning to Alps Electric, I was assigned to hardware development and design, although I was late to the game compared to my peers. Looking back, there is no doubt that the awareness I was instilled with immediately after joining the company of the fact that a product is only complete when software is incorporated into the hardware had a significant impact on forming the rest of my career.
Note: President Izumi's photo was selected by a vote of employees.
4
