PRESS RELEASE September 6, 2023 ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. Promoting a digital transformation (DX) through centralized management of the location and utilization of materials and maintenance information Use of MonoTra™, a Positioning Solution, is Increasing in the Transportation and Construction Equipment Transportation Industries Streamlining the management of materials and Reducing CO2 Positioning solutions such as MonoTra™ that were developed by Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.(TSE: 6770; President & CEO: Hideo Izumi; Head Office: Ota Ward, Tokyo; hereinafter referred to as "Alps Alpine") are being used by Yamato Home Convenience Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Hideki Terada; Head Office: Chuo Ward, Tokyo; hereinafter referred to as "Yamato Home Convenience"), which is involved in the delivery of large furniture and home appliances, and Hitachi Kenki Logistics Technology Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Kazuyuki Nakamura; Head Office: City of Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture; hereinafter referred to as "Hitachi Kenki Logistics"), which is involved in the transportation of construction equipment. Alps Alpine aims to further expand the use of these positioning solutions to the transportation and construction equipment transportation industries. Alps Alpine is also helping to create a carbon-neutral society by improving the efficiency of the management and utilization of goods and materials, extending the service life of goods and materials, and reducing CO2 emissions from transport vehicles by improving delivery efficiency. Our positioning solutions and our new MonoTra™ Dashboard Alps Alpine offers positioning solutions such as Logistics Tracker, an inexpensive IoT device that operates for 10 years without recharging*1 by consuming little power and that acquires and transmits the position of goods and materials, and MonoTra™, a cloud service that simplifies system construction and operation by enabling the position of goods and materials to be identified indoors or outdoors with an accuracy of 50 m*2. More than 1 million Logistics Trackers have already been delivered to major logistics companies in Japan and overseas. In October 2022, we also added MonoTra™ Dashboard, a visualization service that allows centralized management of the position, backlogging, and utilization of goods and materials, to our services, greatly improving convenience. ｒ

The new MonoTra™ Dashboard Features of the new MonoTra™ Dashboard • Easily introduced Companies do not need to set up a server or understand data structures, and the service can be used immediately with a web browser or smartphone. • Centralized management of the status of inventory In addition to the inventory status of materials at each site, where business partners are located off- site is also clearly visible. Unevenly distributed and excess inventory can also be managed centrally. Enables management, including backlog information, even in areas that are hard to reach

• Easily managed by each good or material The status, such as the control number, maintenance information, and utilization of each good or material to which the unit is attached, can also be registered. Results of use Yamato Home Convenience Yamato Home Convenience is involved in moving single-person households and delivery of large furniture and appliances. Yamato Home Convenience uses reusable TV packaging materials ("TV packing boxes") to prevent damage to home electronics and to reduce CO2 emissions by reducing packaging materials. The company needed "to streamline the reassignment and management of TV packing boxes in accordance with customers' transportation plans," "to ascertain the location of TV packing boxes in order to eliminate backlogs and uneven distribution," and "to ascertain the utilization of each TV packing box in order to devise appropriate maintenance plans." Introduction of the MonoTra™ solution from Alps Alpine has enabled the location of TV packing boxes to be determined inexpensively and accurately. The coordination of inventory data and transportation plans at each site has greatly streamlined reassignment directions. In addition, delivery efficiency has improved through appropriate TV packing box assignment, thereby reducing CO2 emissions from transport vehicles. The service life of materials has also been extended by ascertaining the utilization of each individual box and by promoting appropriate maintenance plans. Yamato Home Convenience will accelerate its efforts to improve delivery quality and operational efficiency and reduce its environmental impact through use of the MonoTra™ solution. Results of use Hitachi Kenki Logistics Hitachi Kenki Logistics is responsible for all logistics related to the production and sale of construction equipment. Hitachi Kenki Logistics has been working to strengthen its supply chain but has been plagued by a chronic shortage of shipping tools(carts and pallets), which are a key component of logistics. Moreover, there are no tools to monitor, visualize, and quantify the status of shipping tools, hampering the identification of the causes of problems and the initiate of improvement efforts. Introduction of the MonoTra™ solution from Alps Alpine will enable the visualization and quantification of the locations where shipping tools tend to be detained, how long they are detained, and