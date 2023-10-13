PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2023

ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.

Concentrating resources on advanced development and converting elemental technologies into IP to expand

business by combining both high quality and a short development time

Alps Alpine works with DSP Concepts as a Development Partner to Accelerate Development and Create Value in the Field of Sound

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6770; President & CEO: Hideo Izumi; Headquarters: Ota Ward, Tokyo; hereinafter referred to as "Alps Alpine") and DSP Concepts, Inc. (CEO: Chin Beckmann; Headquarters: Santa Clara, California; hereinafter referred to as "DSP Concepts") started working together as a development partner from July 31, 2023 in order to rapidly provide customers with outstanding sound technology by combining high quality and a short development cycle in the field of sound.

Through this pertnership, Alps Alpine will reduce engineering resources to develop audio signal processing software that converts sound into digital data by more than 40%*1 through use of DSP Concepts' Audio Weaver audio system development platform, shortening the time to market for next-generation sound products and achieving innovations in product features. By concentrating the resources freed up by the reduced man-hours into advanced development, we will enhance digital cabin solutions that create excitement beyond the conventional framework of automobiles, differentiate our products by converting elemental technologies into IP (licensing algorithms), and further expand our products with an eye toward the field of cross reality (XR). This will ultimately lead to business expansion.

Background and Purpose

In line with its vision of "Emotion in Mobility," Alps Alpine supplies products to various automobile manufacturers in Japan and overseas as a company specializing in vehicle sound systems that provide "enjoyment" and "safety and security" through sound. Products for use in CASE vehicles and the creation of new added value for next-generation automobiles are required today. Product and technology development is becoming more complex and sophisticated than ever in the field of vehicle sound systems. During the development of audio signal processing software that converts sound into digital data, Alps Alpine has used different development platforms for each product, and each combination requires verification of standard modules, additional development, development of proprietary IP modules, quality assurance testing, and other processes. This resulted in mounting development man-hours.

Silicon Valley-based DSP Concepts is a leading company in embedded audio technology that offers Audio Weaver, an audio development platform that enables innovative approaches to development. The Audio Weaver software platform is becoming the de facto standard in the industry. It reduces the process of code entry with its unique framework and it enables rapid development of audio processing software optimized for a wide range of processors and hardware by connecting to target devices.

Audio Weaver is widely used to develop vehicle audio systems both in Japan and overseas, and it supports a number of quality software applications. By using more than 550 software modules developed by DSP Concepts, Alps Alpine plans to reduce the man-hours required to develop audio signal processing software by more than 40%. The interface is familiar to automobile manufacturers, which are Alps Alpine's customers, so we can more easily collaborate with customers to discuss features to be incorporated and to tune the sound when developing prototypes. We will use the human and time resources freed up by this streamlining to innovate by accelerating the development of elemental technologies, by