Alro S A : Auditor Report - art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R) – H1, 2022

Fri, 07/29/2022 - 17:44

Important event to be reported: Publication of the Financial Auditor'sReport regarding the transactions reported according to art. 108of the Law no. 24/2017, republished- 1st Semester 2022

ALRO S.A. informs the shareholders and investors regarding the issuance of the Report of the Company's Financial Auditor regarding the transactions reported by Alro during the period January 1st - June 30th, 2022, according to art. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, as republished, as well as in accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018.

The Financial Auditor'sReportis also available on company website www.alro.ro - Investor Relations section - Reports - Financial reports 2022.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra