Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Alro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
1.350 RON   +0.75%
07/29ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (Amendment for Current Report no. 17/15.02.2022)
PU
07/28ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & CONEF GAZ S.R.L.)
PU
07/21ALRO S A : The prohibitive power and natural gases prices force ALRO Group to take decisive decisions for preserving the Group' s assets value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alro S A : Auditor Report - art. 108 Law 24/2017 (R) – H1, 2022

07/30/2022 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fri, 07/29/2022 - 17:44

Important event to be reported:Publication of the Financial Auditor'sReport regarding the transactions reported according to art. 108of the Law no. 24/2017, republished- 1st Semester 2022

ALRO S.A. informs the shareholders and investors regarding the issuance of the Report of the Company's Financial Auditor regarding the transactions reported by Alro during the period January 1st - June 30th, 2022, according to art. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, as republished, as well as in accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018.

The Financial Auditor'sReportis also available on company website www.alro.ro - Investor Relations section - Reports - Financial reports 2022.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 04:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALRO S.A.
07/29ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
07/28ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
07/21ALRO S A : The prohibitive power and natural gases prices force ALRO Group to take decisiv..
PU
07/15ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
07/15ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
06/30ALRO S A : publishes its 2021 Consolidated Sustainability Report
PU
06/30ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
06/30ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
06/30ALRO S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
06/27ALRO S A : Vimetco Extrusion, ALRO's downstream subsidiary - 1st billet extruded on a new ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 671 M 760 M 760 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 232 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 964 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 990
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,35 RON
Average target price 2,70 RON
Spread / Average Target 100%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Technical, Quality & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.-25.00%199
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-0.24%9 762
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-15.92%8 948
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-56.95%6 290
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-25.69%6 164
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-10.12%5 058