Alro S A : Communique regarding the Company activity

Wed, 12/22/2021 - 14:18

Significant event to be reported :

Regarding the news published in the Romanian press regarding the imminent closure of the production activity, the company announces the investors and the interested public that it has not taken a decision in this regard in the statutory forums, despite the exceptional situation on the energy and gas markets.

The company's management is concerned about recent developments in energy prices, considering the levels reached in recent days as unfounded and economically unsustainable.

The economic situation is fluid and extremely volatile, and when the company's management will make impact decisions for the company and investors, it will announce this according to the regulations in force.