Alro S A : Communique regarding the Company activity

12/22/2021 | 06:33am EST
Wed, 12/22/2021 - 14:18

Significant event to be reported:

Regarding the news published in the Romanian press regarding the imminent closure of the production activity, the company announces the investors and the interested public that it has not taken a decision in this regard in the statutory forums, despite the exceptional situation on the energy and gas markets.

The company's management is concerned about recent developments in energy prices, considering the levels reached in recent days as unfounded and economically unsustainable.

The economic situation is fluid and extremely volatile, and when the company's management will make impact decisions for the company and investors, it will announce this according to the regulations in force.

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
