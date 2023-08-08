Tue, 08/08/2023 - 17:22

Communiqué regarding thepublication of the Consolidated Half-Year Report and the conference-call for the presentation of the financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023

ALRO S.A. ("ALRO")informs shareholders and investors on the release of theconsolidated and separate financial results of ALROfor the six months ended 30 June 2023, as follows:

The Consolidated Half-Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited), prepared in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation no. 5/2018 regarding the Issuers of financial instruments and market operations and with the provisions of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Code will be available starting with9 August 2023, after 8:20 (Bucharest time).

ALRO Group Half-Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 was prepared in accordance with the Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2,844/2016, with subsequent amendments, which is in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union (EU) with some exceptions that do not affect the compliance with IFRS.

ALRO Group Half-Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is not audited and will be available on:

Conference Call with the members of the investment community for the presentation of the consolidated and separate results of ALRO for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is scheduled on 11 August 2023, starting with 11:00 (Bucharest time).

If you would like to take part in the conference call, please contact Florența Ghiță, +40 (0)744 644 004 or investor.relations@alro.ro. For receiving the access information, please provide the following details: name, company, position and the phone number you will use to access the conference call.

The conference call presentation will be available starting with 11 August 2023 on ALRO's website, category "Investor Relations", section "Presentations": http://www.alro.ro/en/presentations.

This communiqué was simultaneously sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department, e-mail: investor.relations@alro.ro.

Marian-Daniel NĂSTASE Gheorghe DOBRA

Chairman of the Board of Directors Chief Executive Officer