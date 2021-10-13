Alro S A : Communiqué regarding the publication of the Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2021

Wed, 10/13/2021 - 20:15

ALRO S.A. ("ALRO") informs shareholders and investors on the release of theseparate financial statements of ALROfor the six months ended 30 June 2021(unaudited) prepared in accordance with the Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, with subsequent amendments, which is in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union (EU) with some exceptions that do not affect the compliance with IFRS.

ALRO separate financial statements for the six months ended year ended 30 June 2021 are not audited and are available on:

This communiqué was simultaneously sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department, e-mail: investor.relations@alro.ro.