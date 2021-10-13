Log in
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
Alro S A : Communiqué regarding the publication of the Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 30 June 2021

10/13/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 20:15

ALRO S.A. ("ALRO") informs shareholders and investors on the release of theseparate financial statements of ALROfor the six months ended 30 June 2021(unaudited) prepared in accordance with the Ministry of Public Finance Order no. 2844/2016, with subsequent amendments, which is in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the European Union (EU) with some exceptions that do not affect the compliance with IFRS.

ALRO separate financial statements for the six months ended year ended 30 June 2021 are not audited and are available on:

This communiqué was simultaneously sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange and to the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department, e-mail: investor.relations@alro.ro.

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 17:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 089 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 850 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 020 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 958
Free-Float 22,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,83 RON
Average target price 4,09 RON
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Technical, Quality & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.26.34%471
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY126.87%15 992
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD45.65%11 856
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED32.82%11 055
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.30.70%7 653
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.81.67%6 636