Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Alro S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
1.670 RON   +1.21%
01:07pAlro S A : Current report file status Alro & Competition Council
PU
01:53aAlro S A : registered a consolidated turnover of RON 822 million in Q1 2023
PU
05/11Alro S A : Communiqué regarding the publication of the Consolidated Quarterly Report and the conference-call for the presentation of the financial results for the three months ended 31 March
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Alro S A : Current report file status Alro & Competition Council

05/12/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fri, 05/12/2023 - 18:27

Significant event to be reported: Information on the status of the civil action lodged by ALRO S.A. against the Competition Council concerning the former's claim for the cancellation of the Sanction decision no. 82/2015 issued by the Competition Council

By this current report, we hereby inform the general public and the investors that in the case file no. 954/2/2016 whose object is both the request for annulment of the sanctioning minutes administrative document and the request for annulment of the sanctioning decision no. 82/2015 issued by the Competition Council, following the attachment of case file no. 3536 /2/2016, the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania has postponed the issuance of the decision for the date of May 11th, 2023.

Following deliberation, the High Court dismissed the appeal brought by ALRO S.A. as unfounded.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alro SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 17:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALRO S.A.
01:07pAlro S A : Current report file status Alro & Competition Council
PU
01:53aAlro S A : registered a consolidated turnover of RON 822 million in Q1 2023
PU
05/11Alro S A : Communiqué regarding the publication of the Consolidated Quarterly Report and t..
PU
05/10Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republ..
PU
05/10Current Report : Appointment of President of the Audit Committee - May 10, 2023
PU
04/28Alro S A : Current report file status Alro & Competition Council - April 28th, 2023
PU
04/27Alro S A : Erata - Trading Update Q1 2023
PU
04/26Alro S A : Communiqué regarding the availability of the Consolidated Annual Report for the..
PU
04/25Alro S A : Current report appointment of BOD President Alro and BOD Vicepresident Alro-Apr..
PU
04/25Alro S A : Current Report Later OGSM & EGSM - Aprilie 25, 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 232 M 716 M 716 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 192 M 263 M 264 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 587
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart ALRO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alro S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,67 RON
Average target price 1,62 RON
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
Managers and Directors
Gheorghe Dobra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Genoveva Nastase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marian-Daniel Nãstase Non-Executive Chairman
Cristian-Theodor Stanescu Director-Quality, Technical & Investment
Marian Cilianu Chief Operating Officer-Primary Aluminum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALRO S.A.6.37%264
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-0.41%9 054
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED0.00%8 912
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.15.56%6 663
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-1.53%5 595
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.-3.67%3 943
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer