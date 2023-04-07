Alro S A : Current report file status Alro & Competition Council - April 07th, 2023

Fri, 04/07/2023 - 14:12

Significant event to be reported : Information on the status of the civil action lodged by ALRO S.A. against the Competition Council concerning the former's claim for the cancellation of the Sanction decision no. 82/2015 issued by the Competition Council

By this current report, we hereby inform the general public and the investors that in the case file no. 954/2/2016 whose object is both the request for annulment of the sanctioning minutes administrative document and the request for annulment of the sanctioning decision no. 82/2015 issued by the Competition Council, following the attachment of case file no. 3536 /2/2016, the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania has postponed the issuance of the decision for the date of April 13th, 2023.

The information has been excerpted from the Courts of Law web portal, where it was posted on the site of the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania.

Alro S.A. will inform the general public and the investors on the status of the aforementioned case files in due time.

