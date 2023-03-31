Advanced search
    ALR   ROALROACNOR0

ALRO S.A.

(ALR)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
1.690 RON   -0.88%
Alro S A : Current report file status Alro & Competition Council - March 31st, 2023

03/31/2023 | 11:16am EDT
Fri, 03/31/2023 - 17:01

Significant event to be reported: Information on the status of the civil action lodged by ALRO S.A. against the Competition Council concerning the former's claim for the cancellation of the Sanction decision no. 82/2015 issued by the Competition Council

By this current report, we hereby inform the general public and the investors that in the case file no. 954/2/2016 whose object is both the request for annulment of the sanctioning minutes administrative document and the request for annulment of the sanctioning decision no. 82/2015 issued by the Competition Council, following the attachment of case file no. 3536/2/2016, the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania has postponed the issuance of the decision for the date of April 06th, 2023.

The information has been excerpted from the Courts of Law web portal, where it was posted on the site of the High Court of Cassation and Justice of Romania.

Alro S.A. will inform the general public and the investors on the status of the aforementioned case files in due time.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Managing Director

Marian Daniel Nastase Gheorghe Dobra

Alro SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:14:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
