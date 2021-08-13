Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & VIMETCO EXTRUSION SRL)

Fri, 08/13/2021 - 17:46

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. carried out, during the period 1st May 2021 - 31st July 2021, with the company VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L. (member of Alro Group registered with the Financial Supervisory Authority), the following transactions that, cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's net assets as per ALRO S.A. 2020 Standalone Financial Statements, amounting to RON51,598,374, and concluded one new contract on 13th August 2021, as follows:

Transactions of ALRO S.A . with VIMETCO EXTRUSION S.R.L., carried out, during the period 1 st May 2021 - 31 st July 2021, in total amount of RON 69,679,542.

Details have been enclosed to this Report, as follows: