Alro S A : Current report in compliance with of article no. 108 of Law no. 24/2017, republished (ALRO S.A. & CONEF GAZ SRL)

Fri, 08/13/2021 - 17:54

Please be informed by the present Current Report, that ALRO S.A. concluded on the date of 13th August 2021, with the company CONEFGAZS.R.L., company under joint control, one new transaction based on a purchase contract, whose cumulated value with the other transactions concluded/ carried out within the last 12 months, cumulatively exceeds 5% of the Company's net assets, as per ALRO S.A. standalone financial statements for the year 2020, in amount of RON 51,598,374.

Details regarding the transaction concluded on 13th August 2021 by ALRO S.A. as Buyer with CONEF GAZ S.R.L. as Seller, containing information on the transactions, date of conclusion, nature, description of its object, mutual receivables and debts are presented in Annex 1 hereto.